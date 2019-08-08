Levy options filed for Nov. 5 ballot

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County voters will have several levy and liquor options to vote on for the Nov. 5 election.

City and village levy options:

City of Troy — 1.2-mills, 10-year property tax for funding of park and recreational purposes; Commencing 2019, first due 2020.

Village of Casstown — Renewal of 1.65-mills, five-year property tax for fire protection services; Commencing 2020, first due 2021.

Village of Fletcher — Renewal of 1-mill, four-year property tax for ambulance services; Commencing 2020, first due 2021.

Township levy options:

Lostcreek Township: Renewal of 1-mill, five-year property tax for emergency and ambulance services; Commencing 2019, first due 2020.

Lostcreek Township: Renewal of 1.5-mills, five-year property tax for fire fighting facilities; Commencing 2020, first due 2021.

Monroe Township: Renewal of 1-mill, five-year property tax for senior citizens services or facilities; Commencing 2020, first due 2021.

Springcreek Township: Renewal of 2.5-mills, five-year property tax for current expenses; Commencing 2020, first due 2021.

Union Township: Additional 0.25-mills, five-year property tax for senior citizens services or facilities; Commencing 2019, first due 2020.

Unincorporated township options:

Concord Township: Proposed zoning plan for a 50-acre lot located at 1619 Monroe-Concord Road from general agriculture to single-family residential.

Newberry Township: Additional 3.5-mills, five years for fire protection and ambulance, paramedic or other emergency medical services; Commencing 2020, first due 2021.

Staunton Township: Renewal of 4-mills, five-year property tax for the provision of fire fighting services and ambulance, paramedic or other emergency medical services; Commencing 2020, first due 2021.

School district levy options:

Bethel Local Schools: Additional 0.75 percent income tax for current operating expenses; Commencing Jan. 1, 2021.

Covington Local Schools: Renewal of 1.25 percent income tax for five years for current expenses; Commencing Jan. 1, 2021.

Miami East Local Schools: Renewal of 0.8-mills, five-year property tax for constructing, reconstructing, remodeling and adding to school buildings, including furniture and equipment (such as school buses) and purchase of necessary real estate and site development; Commencing 2020, first due 2021.

Milton-Union Schools: Renewal of 0.7-mills, five-year property tax for current expenses; Commencing 2020, first due 2021.

Tipp City Schools: Renewal of emergency property tax of 4.5-mills, five years for providing for the emergency requirements of the school district; annual sum of $1,846,779.02; Commencing 2020, first due 2021.

Troy City Schools: Renewal of 5.9-mills, five-year property tax for current expenses; Commencing 2020, first due 2021.

Upper Valley Career Center: Additional 1.5-mills continuing property tax for current expenses; Commencing 2019, first due 2020.

Other options to appear on the Nov. 5 ballot:

Pleasant Hill-Newton Township Joint Fire District: Additional 4.89-mills, continuing property tax for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, equipment and appliances, buildings and sites therefor, for the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting, emergency medical service, administrative or communications personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel under section 145.48 or 742.34 of the Revised Code, for the purchase of ambulance equipment, for the provision of ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services operated by a fire department or firefighting company, and for the payment of other related costs; Commencing 2019, first due 2020.

Piqua 1-C/E: Local option for the Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages between 10 a.m. and midnight at the True North Energy dba True North 715, 600 South Street, Piqua.

Bethel West: Local option for the sale of beer and wine and mixed beverages at Tejas Patel LLC dba Sunoco Food Mart, 4455 Gibson Drive, Tipp City.

BOE to certify options on Aug. 16

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

