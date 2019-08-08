Skateboarder struck by car

A skateboarder is wheeled to a waiting medic from Elizabeth Twp. after being struck by a vehicle while skateboarding down South Hyatt St. in Tipp City around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Tipp City Police are investigating the crash. The name and age of the victim has not been released. His condition is not known. The driver was not injured.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

A skateboarder is wheeled to a waiting medic from Elizabeth Twp. after being struck by a vehicle while skateboarding down South Hyatt St. in Tipp City around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Tipp City Police are investigating the crash. The name and age of the victim has not been released. His condition is not known. The driver was not injured. ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved