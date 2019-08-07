Fair reunion, fundraiser set for Saturday

MIAMI COUNTY — As a way to connect with old friends and share memories, the third annual Miami County 4-H Alumni and Camp Reunion will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Duke Lundgard building.

The reunion is open to anyone who participated in Miami County 4-H and/or attended 4-H camp. During the reunion, a collection will be held to raise funds for a new bronze plaque in memory of Jerry Goedde. A GoFundMe page has been started online to help raise $3,500 for the plaque. The plaque will replace the current plaque, which has aged, and the new one will be displayed at the Indian Hills 4-H Camp’s lodge. Goedde served as a Miami County Extention 4-H agent in 1965 and then as an agricultural agent in 1970. Goedde was instrumental in the establishment and development of Indian Hills 4-H Camp, according to the GoFundMe page’s author Eve Cusac-Seale. The lodge was dedicated and renamed the Goedde Lodge at the campgrounds in Jerry’s honor.

“He was especially proud of the fact that the camp is owned by the 4-H clubs of Miami County and their club members,” said Cusac-Seale. Jerry’s wife Jean also served as the camp’s nurse. Goedde retired in 1985 and passed away in 1988 and his wife Jean passed in 2010. Their son Tom still lives in the area with his wife Cynthia and their sons, Phil and John.

To donate, search for Jerry Goedee at www.gofundme.com. For more information on how to donate to the Jerry Goedde plaque project, contact Mark Davis at mdavis11@woh.rr.com.

4-H alumni to gather from 6-9 p.m. at Duke Lundgard

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

