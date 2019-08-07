Art show winners named

WEST MILTON — The 13th annual Hoffman United Methodist Church Art Show took place in West Milton on Aug. 2-4. All those attending had the opportunity to vote on their three favorite pieces among the 90 on display. When the People’s Choice ballots from all three days were tallied, the winners were: first place, Tom Kinarney for his pencil drawing titled “Leopardus,” $400; second place, Regina D. Whipp for “Family Affair,” $300; and third place Edward E. Wilson for “Wisdom,” $200.

Those receiving $100 awards were: Kay Cress for “Willa”; Bill Danzig for “Navajo Warrior” (a sculpture); Debby Gregory for “Waiting for Wings”; Heath Javier for Untitled #2; Megan Kishman for “Sheep of Fatima”; Linda Lock for “Lucy”; Randy Minnich for “Going Hunting”; Rosemary Nick for “From My Garden”; George R. Stum for “Boot Camp”; Ron Wickersham for “Glory Chair”; and Marilyn D. Yount for “Gulf Storm Coming.”

Bill Netzley provided the funds for the monetary awards.