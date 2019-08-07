Posted on by

Ribbon cutting held for Burkett Heating & Cooling

,

Provided photo A ribbon cutting for Burkett Heating & Cooling was held on July 11. Left to right, cutting the ribbon is Sam Burkett, former owner of Burkett Heating & Cooling, and Thor Penrod, new owner of Burkett Heating & Cooling. Surrounding them are employees, family members, city of Piqua representatives, Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, and Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Provided photo

