Connecting with the community at NNO

MIAMI COUNTY — The city of Troy’s police and fire departments paused from their daily service to connect with the community during National Night Out events on Tuesday evening.

Troy Police Department Jeff Waite, a school resource officer, said it was a good day to stop at Troy’s 12 neighborhood block parties and community center events to share and connect to the community they serve 24 hours, 7 days a week, all year round.

“It was nice getting out and talking to the community,” Waite said. “It was great weather and good turnout. It’s nice to have a few public events where the public that isn’t involved in a block party can come and celebrate National Night Out.”

The National Night Out event allowed the community to have a “meet and greet” with law enforcement and fire department officials as well as members of local hospitals. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Vello and handler Deputy Ryan Thobe also attended the event.

Waite visited Terrace Ridge and Garden Manor apartments and passed out toys to children before stopping out at the Troy-Hayner Center and Troy-Miami County Public Library’s event.

Waite said National Night Out was a perfect way to field questions and concerns from parents and community members.

“We can be available to answer any questions for things like the tragedy in Dayton and give out safety tips,” Waite said.

Troy Fire Department stopped out with a fire engine and allowed children to check out the inside and get a closer look at their equipment.

Platoon Commander Don Pemberton said, “It’s enjoyable to get outside and spend a little time with the community and the kids. Let them see what we have to offer.”

Fire fighter and paramedic Kyle Colbert passed out stickers to kids after they toured the fire engine.

Troy resident Terri Meyer brought her granddaughters Ava, 9, and Alyvia, 5, both of Pleasant Hill, to the library’s National Night Out event.

“They love to come see the stuff, and it’s so nice for the first responders to volunteer their services. They wanted to come out and see everything,” Terri said. “It’s nice for the community to do things like this for the kids to come to and not be afraid. They high fived them and they got to go up in the ambulance.”

Ava said her favorite part of National Night Out was touring the ambulance and fire truck.

After meeting with law enforcement officer, they played games which were spread out at Brukner Park as live music played from the gazebo.

National Night Out is an annual event led by local police departments across the nation to promote police and community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. The event is held the first Tuesday of August each year.

Deputy Ryan Thobe, far right, along with his K-9 partner Vello, greet a line of kids and adults who wanted the chance to pet Vello during Troy’s National Night Out event on Tuesday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_080619mju_NNO_Troy_k9.jpg Deputy Ryan Thobe, far right, along with his K-9 partner Vello, greet a line of kids and adults who wanted the chance to pet Vello during Troy’s National Night Out event on Tuesday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today From left, Troy firefighter/paramedic Kyle Colbert explains various equipment to Landon Day, 11, of Vandalia, along with Platoon Commander Don Pemberton during the Troy-Miami County Public Library and Hayner Center’s National Night Out event on Tuesday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_IMG_3203_cmyk-1-.jpg From left, Troy firefighter/paramedic Kyle Colbert explains various equipment to Landon Day, 11, of Vandalia, along with Platoon Commander Don Pemberton during the Troy-Miami County Public Library and Hayner Center’s National Night Out event on Tuesday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Tyler Ashton, 8, of Piqua checks out the cockpit of a CareFlight helicopter during Tuesday’s National Nigh Out event at Indian Ridge in Piqua. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_080619mju_NNO_Piqua_CF.jpg Tyler Ashton, 8, of Piqua checks out the cockpit of a CareFlight helicopter during Tuesday’s National Nigh Out event at Indian Ridge in Piqua. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today