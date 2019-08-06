Council OKs authorizations

COVINGTON — The Covington Village Council approved voted on, and approved, a number of authorizations during its regular meeting on Monday evening.

The approved items are as follows:

• To authorize the village administrator to enter into a contract with Mote and Associates to bid the water plant chemical feed room floor and containment modification project; $2,000.

• To authorize the village administrator to advertise for bids for the water plant chemical feed room floor and containment modification project. The engineer’s estimate for this project is $126,943. This project is being completed at the direction of the Ohio EPA. The bid date is set for Friday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m.

• To authorize the village administrator to advertise for bids for the basketball court improvement project. The engineer’s estimate for this project is $137,000, which includes a 10 percent contingency. The bid date is set for Thursday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m.

• To authorize the village administrator to advertise for bids for the Ludlow Street storm sewer improvement project. The engineer’s estimate for this project is $45,000. The bid date is set for Friday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m.

• To authorize change order number one for the wastewater treatment plant; $16,396. This change order will refeed an existing sludge pump from the MCC, add an additional DO, temp, and PH display in the control room, add an additional control valve in the air header and provide the necessary outputs for the future connection of this equipment to the WWTP SCADA system.

• To authorize the village administrator and fiscal officer to enter into a deposit agreement with Covington Savings and Loan, waiving the three-reading rule. This is a renewal of the village’s deposit agreement with CSL.

• To authorize a special assessment levy for the purpose of paying the cost of lighting the streets in the village for the year 2020. Busse noted that the cost of $45,000 is not an increase over the last year, and that Miami Valley Lighting is proposing a renewal contract that includes the replacement of all streetlights with LED lighting in 2020.

• To authorize the final payment to O.R. Colan for R/W acquisition and relocation services; $23,350.

• To approve pay request number five to Jutte Excavating for the WWTP improvements phase one project in the amount of $58,455.74.

• To approve the final pay request to Jutte Excavating for the WWTP improvements phase one project in the amount of $92,114.47. This includes the project retainage and close out the project.

• To authorize the progress payment of $12,625 to Access Engineering for the High Street improvement project.

• To approve a resolution declaring the damaged chipper and used durapatcher as surplus and authorize the village administrator to conduct an internet auction to sell this surplus equipment.

During the public participation segment of Monday’s meeting, council heard from Covington Chamber Director Glen Hollopeter, who shared his take on the happenings throughout the village.

“There’s a lot of positive things happening here in town,” Hollopeter said. “I’ve been on the Chamber for 20 years and there are more good things going on right now than I’ve seen in my 20 years.”

Hollopeter went on to talk about the addition of new businesses, the renovation of old, and removal of “eyesores,” all of which, he said, contributes to the positive growth and progress of the village.

“We’re going to have a lot of changes, and they’re changes for the good,” Hollopeter said. “This is going to spawn new great things to come along; we have a lot of momentum right now and I hope we keep that.”

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

