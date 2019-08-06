Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Deparment reports.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic crash at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 in the area of Park Avenue and Downing Street. A crash waiver was signed.

A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 2 in the area of College and Ash streets.

A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 2 on the 600 block of West Water Street.

THEFT: A male subject advised someone broke into his vehicle on the 600 block of North Sunset Drive overnight between Aug. 1-2 and took items.

There was a report of a stolen bike at approximately 2 p.m. on Aug. 2 on the 200 block of South Main Street. Angela A. Myers, 43, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

Family Dollar reported a male subject stole items from the business and left on foot with two other subjects at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 4. The subjects were located, and two were charged. Ashley E. Alexander, 34, of Troy, and Jesse R. Woods, 39, of Troy, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND CHILD ENDANGERING: There was a report of a male subject who overdosed at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 2. The location was redacted. Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found. Richard H. Ellis, 35, of Bradford, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a male subject refusing to leave Paul Sherry Chrysler Dodge on North County Road 25-A on Aug. 2 at approximately 3:30 p.m. The male subject was trespassed from the business and left without incident.

ASSAULT: There was a report that an adult female and several friends who assaulted an adult female while she slept at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 on the 500 block of Riverside Drive. The adult female suspect was located and charges were filed. She stated that she was the only one who became physical with anyone. Ashley C. Booher, 26, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

DRUG OFFENSE: Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South Roosevelt Avenue for a drug offense complaint at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Aug. 4. Dispatch advised drug use was reportedly going on at the address. Drugs were located and seized. Female was issued a citation. Sheila A. Cline, 58, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor possession of controlled substances in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT AND OVI: An adult female was involved in a traffic accident at 10 p.m. on Aug. 4 on the 800 block of South Street. It was determined she caused the accident due to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to Piqua police reports. The female was charged, processed, and released to a sober driver. Amanda J. Payton, 26, of West Milton, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence and first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension in connection with this incident.