Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

July 29

ASSAULT: Brianna Hosbrook, 21, of Dayton, was arrested for assault.

POSSESSION: Joshua Joins, 30, of Conover, was cited for fifth degree felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

OVI: Jesse McNutt, 37, of Eaton, was cited for OVI with a BAC of 0.137 percent. He was charged in the area of West Main Street and Troy Town Drive.

ASSAULT: Robert Meek Jr., 41, of Troy, was cited for assault.

THEFT: A report of theft from the BP gas station at the Archer Drive. Case pending.

July 30

DEER STRIKE: Two vehicles were damage by a deer in the area of West Market and Parkview Drive.

THEFT: Samantha Staten, 18, of Troy, was arrested for theft in the area of 1200 Long Street.

DISORDERLY: Jamie Kinney, 24, of Troy, and Matthew Cartonia, 34, of Troy, were both charged with disorderly conduct in the 2700 block of Fieldbrook Court.

July 31

CAR STOLEN: A report of a stolen vehicle from the 400 block of S. Clay Street was filed.

THEFT: Plants and a wheelbarrow were reported stolen from the Barries Beauty Studio on N. Madison Street.

POSSESSION: Cynthia Creech, 55, of Troy, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 1

ASSAULT: William Sparks Jr., 31, of Troy, was charged with assault.

ASSAULT: Bradley Harper, 27, of Troy, was charged with assault

THEFT: Jonathan Wolfe, 21, of New Carlisle, was charged with theft and criminal damaging.

VENDOR ISSUE: A male engaged in the business or activities of a vendor in the City of Troy without first obtaining a permit from the City of Troy. He had been warned on a prior occasion. The male was cited and released. The male’s boss was warned of the violation and need for a permit to avoid future citation/arrest.

THEFT: A subject ripped a Confederate flag off a flag pole in the 600 block of E. Canal Street. Subject took the flag and damaged the pole. Subject identified by posting the incident on Facebook. Subject charged with theft and criminal damaging.

THEFT: Courtney McCarel, 33, of Piqua, was charged with theft in the 1900 block of West Main Street.

THEFT: Chip Mills, 26, of Piqua, was charged with theft in the 1900 block of West Main Street.

Aug. 2

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Nicholas Young, 25, of Troy, was charged with criminal damaging and domestic violence in the 1600 block of Brook Park Drive.

UNDERAGE: Tyler Brown, 20, of Covington, was cited for offenses involving underage persons.

Aug. 4

OVI: Gerardo Maldonado, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with OVI from an incident reported on June 16.

THEFT: Ashley Torchick, 32, of Piqua, was charged with theft from Meijer.

OVERDOSE: Keith Flory II, 28, at-large, was charged with inducing panic at the Motel 6.

THEFT: Scott Bowen, 43, of Piqua, was charged with theft from Meijer.

DRUG POSSESSION: Tommie Cantrell, 54, of Troy, was cited for fifth degree felony drug possession and drug abuse

PURSUIT: Officers observed a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Royal Inn at1210 Brukner Drive. Officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle but the driver fled and a short pursuit ensued. Near the intersection of Troy- Frederick Road and Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road, a female passenger jumped from the moving vehicle. The pursuit was terminated and the vehicle continued on west on Troy Frederick Road while officers checked on the female. The female occupant had no injuries and was given a ride and release from the scene. Investigation and charges pending on the driver Timothy Jones, 29, at-large.

Aug. 5

THEFT: Officers were dispatched to a possible theft in progress at Kroger. The suspect, Jaci Pack, 35, of Tipp City, was released and charged with possession of marijuana.

THEFT: A resident in the 1500 block of Beekman Drive reported his Craftsman riding lawnmower was stolen.