Antique tractor pulls make comeback

By Matt Clevenger

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — Restored tractors from John Deer, Case, Massie-Harris and International Harvester will be on display Friday, Aug. 9 as part of the popular antique tractor pulls at the Miami County Fair.

“They’re actually bringing this back because it kind of disappeared for a few years,” fair director Ted Miller said. “They always have a display of antique tractors, but they quit pulling a few years ago, and we’re bringing it back.”

Organized by the Miami County Antique Power Association (MCAPA), the antique tractor pulls will feature two tracks, with tractors from several different classes pulling at either 3 or 5 miles per hour.

“It will be Friday night at 7 o’clock, and we’ll probably run until they’re done, hopefully before somebody shuts us down,” MCAPA president Bryan Dixson said.

“These are all antique tractors,” Miller said. “Most of them have been fully restored.”

In addition to antique tractors, the event will also feature competitions in a separate division for smaller garden tractors.

“The antiques, mostly they’re anywhere from ’59 and older,” Dixson said. “On the garden tractor side, there are about 10 different classes. There’ll be a lot of tractors that will start out in a lighter class, then throw more weights and just keep going up in classes.”

Most tractors will pull somewhere between 4,000-7,500 pounds. Organizers say they expect somewhere around 50-100 participants will compete in the tractor pulls altogether.

“On the antique side, we’ll probably have close to 100 hooks,” Dixson said. “We start at 4,000 pounds and go clear to 7,500 pounds.”

MCAPA is a non-profit organization, and has been organizing local tractor pulls since around 1992.

“We’re just trying to have fun,” Dixson said. “We pull at Poor Farmer’s Campground; that’s where all of our normal pulls are.”

“It’s just something where they wanted to get us back in there,” he said of the fair tractor pull, “so I guess we’re giving it a try again.”

