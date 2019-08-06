Son born to couple

TROY — Baylor Nicholas Ishmael, the son of Samantha Lewis and Brandon Ishmael, was born at 3:01 a.m. July 20, 2019, at UVMC, Troy.

The boy weighed in at 8 pounds and 10 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Yvonne and Michael Moran of Troy and Vess and Jayne Lewis of Tipp City.

Maternal great-grandparents are Nellie and William Gessner of Troy and Alonzo and Gerry Lewis of Troy.

Paternal grandparents are Larry and Lisa Ishmael of New Tazewell, Tenn., and Sherry Ishmael and Michael Gootee of Union.

Paternal great-grandparents are Bob and Marlene Ishmael of Tipp City and Ann and Howard Zimmerman of Englewood.