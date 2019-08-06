Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• VET CAFE: A vet-to-vet cafe will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at StoryPoint of Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. This is for those who served in the military only and is a safe place to share stories and create new friendships. Light refreshments will be served.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A carry-in lunch will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will a quarter auction starting at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 6-8 p.m.

• NIGHT OUT: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library and the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center for a family-friendly National Night Out from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event will take place in Brukner Park and on Oxford Street between the two locations. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Come enjoy live music by Jerry & Vaughn, view and touch rescue vehicles from Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy Police Department, and CareFlight, see K-9 demonstrations from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, face painting sponsored by Trojan Florist, the Miami County Park District, Troy Bookmobile, chalk art, yard games, and food and drink while supplies last. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 110, or Hayner Cultural Center at 339.0457 for more information.

• TRAVELING SMILES: Traveling Smiles of the Miami County Dental Clinic will present Fresh Breath Day at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 1:30 p.m. Come learn all about the proper way to care for your teeth. This event is sponsored by SAFY of Sidney. Program is for children of all ages and registration is not required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• HANG OUT: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to hang out at the library, do homework, visit with friends or relax from 3-4 p.m. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• WORKKEYS: The Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division will offer its WorkKeys program at 4 p.m. at the center, 8901 Looney Road, Piqua. WorkKeys is an assessment test — admissions exam — that is required to attend career tech programs. The dates for the WorkKeys are set to meet prospective students schedules and when they complete their exam, an assessment/testing coordinator will review the results with them and in many cases they need to return to speak to a program coordinator or financial aid adviser. For more information, call 778-1980 or visit uppervalleycc.org.

• ADULT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Goode Prairie Preserve, 10354 Union Church Road, Bradford. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold its beginning archery multi-day class on Aug. 6-8 from 1:30- 3 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. This series of classes will focus on teaching safety and technique. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of 3 and class maximum of six. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• INTERMEDIATE ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold its intermediate/advanced archery multi-day class on Aug. 6-8 from 3:30-5 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. This class will focus on teaching shot placement through fun games. Advanced students will sharpen their skills with more advanced archery games! Prerequisite: Park District Beginning Archery class. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of 3 and class maximum of 6. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SPECIAL SESSION: The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in special session at 8 a.m., at the Dr. Dean Pond Board of Education office, 807 Chestnut St. The purpose of the meeting is to vote on a resolution to proceed with the 1.25 percent income tax renewal levy, to approve support for a downtown redevelopment district, and to approve the purchase and installation of a new entrance sign for the high school and improvements to the K8 sign, and any other business that may come before the board.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; Young at Art at 1 p.m.; and ladies Euchre at 1 p.m.

Wednesday

• VETERANS COFFEE: 8th District Congressman Warren Davidson will offer a Congressional update at the monthly veterans breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. The Fort Pickawillany Society Children of the American Revolution, supported by the Daughters of the American Revolution, will provide breakfast. An elevator is available. Visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com for more information.

• COMPUTER CLASS: Join us for a beginning computer class at Troy-Miami County Public Library on Wednesday, August 7 & 14 at 8 a.m. Employee service professional Barbara Nicodemus, of Ohio Means Jobs will be teaching computer basics in two sessions. Topics will include powering up, creating & navigating e-mail, internet searches, job searching & applications, and social networking. Plan to attend both sessions. For adults only. Bring your questions! Registration is required and will begin July 24 online or by calling 937.339.0502 ext. 117.

• KIWANIS: Rebecca Sousek, director of the Piqua Compassion Network, will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Lisa Kendall-Maxson. Kendall-Maxson will present information about a program called “Be The Match.” The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• END GAMDS: The Bradford Public Library will offer its End of Summer Olympics for students who have turned in at least one reading log. The registration table will open at 12:30 p.m. at the Y-Yard Park shelter. Games will begin at 1 p.m. Wacky activities, some even wet, an Olympic torch procession and a medal ceremony will be part of the event. The big prize giveaway will follow, starting at 3 p.m. where every child who has turned in at least on reading log will go home with a prize and bag full of goodies. Prize giveaway should be over at 4 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the prize giveaway will be in the library starting at 1 p.m.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and offer a movie at 12:30 p.m.

Thursday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• GRILLED HAM: Grilled ham and cheese sandwiches will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Euchre starts at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BUTTERFLIES: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to learn about the Monarch butterfly at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Discover more about these creatures fascinating life cycle, migration, current population status, and how this “Pollinator Ambassador” is bringing together people from across North America with Ruth Bowell. Ruth, a monarch butterfly citizen scientist, has had a passion for monarchs since childhood and houses a certified backyard habitat for these beautiful pollinators a well as other native species. No registration is required; call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• FORT ROWDY MEETING: Meetings for planning the upcoming Fort Rowdy Gathering will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building. For more information, call Anita at 676-3381.

• WORKSHOP: The Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division will offer its WorkShop program at 3 p.m. at the center, 8901 Looney Road, Piqua. The WorkShops are designed for a prospective student to do everything in one session — test, meet with program coordinator, complete application, talk to financial aid, etc. During the WorkShops, staff also provide tours of the labs and classrooms for prospective students. For more information, call 778-1980 or visit uppervalleycc.org.

• ADULT COOKOUT: Adults have been busy reading too and the Bradford Public Library will have a final summer cookout in the Y-Yard Shelter at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate. BPL will provide the meat, tableware and drinks. Bring along a side dish to share if you like. A prize giveaway for adults who have turned in at least one book slip will be held in the library at 7 p.m. In case of rain or extreme heat, the event will move inside the library.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a board meeting at 10 a.m. and a carry-in and bingo at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

Friday

• BASS BAND: The Sadie Bass Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Prouty Plaza, Troy, as part of the Fridays on Prouty Concert Series. The band focuses on country music. This is a free concert. Bring a lawn chair. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series, visit www.troyhayner.org.

• PORK CHOP: Enjoy a grilled pork chop with baked potato, salad and dessert for $8 starting at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• PIZZA AND HANGING: Teens 12 and up are invited to enjoy pizza and hang out with friends from 3-4 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and have hula hoop fitness at 1 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday

• CIVIL WAR: The Union Guards Company A 19th Regiment will be at the VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls. Competition begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Hamburgers are available on the range 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Come see the excitement of the Civil War.

Saturday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Make a commitment to helping save lives by signing up for the Ginghamsburg Church community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• OUTDOOR SKILLS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Outdoor Skills program “Geocache Puzzle Challenge” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Come out to the parks for a geocaching competition! There will be challenging puzzle geocaches that you must solve to win. Between geocaches create your own swappable or even your own geocache container. GPS units provided. Pre-registration required. Class size limited. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LETTUCE EAT: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 2-4 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Join Park District Naturalist Pollinator Posey for some kitchen chemistry. This program is designed to introduce children to the basics of baking and cooking through science, food prep and gardening skills. Class fee $3 for Miami County residents $6 for out of County residents. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or call (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m. and will be a meal site at 11 a.m. Mahjong will be offered at 1 p.m.

• DINE OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will eat out at Cracker Barrel, Piqua, at 4:30 p.m., followed by Euchre at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday

• CONCERT: The Troy Civic Band will present a free outdoor concert at Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm, Troy, at 7:30 p.m. Directors Bill and Kathy McIntosh will lead the 60-member concert band. Music with a seafaring theme will include Pierre La Plante’s “American River Songs,” James Horner’s “Titanic,” Sousa’s “Hands Across the Sea,” the theme from a 1930s film entitled “Sea Hawk,” and a contemporary river rafting piece entitled “Into the Raging River,” by composer, Steven Reineke. Treasure Island Park and Pavilion are handicapped accessible with plenty of parking and seating on terraces facing the Great Miami River. Audience members may bring tailgating chairs. For more information, call 335-1178

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children under 10 eat for $3.

• FRIENDS AND FAMILY: Richards Chapel United Methodist Church, 831 McKaig Ave., Troy, will offer Family & Friends Day with “Real Talk” at 10:30 a.m. and an 11 a.m. service. Dinner will be offered after, along with games for children. The Dayton Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America will be special guests. For more information, call 335-8814.

Monday

• SLOW ROLL: Bike Piqua will be holding a slow roll at 6 p.m., meeting at Washington Primary School, which is located at 800 N. Sunset Drive at the intersection of Park Avenue and Sunset Drive in Piqua.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: Choose a baked potato bar or salad bar for $3.50, or both for $6, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• YOGA: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library will offer yoga two mornings a week in August, including Mondays at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 12, 19 and 26 and Wednesdays at 10:30 a. m. on August 7, 14, 21 and 28. Wear comfortable clothes and bring your own mat. Water will be provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. Program is for adult and registration is not required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• ZUMBA: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library will offer Zumba two times a week in August including Mondays at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12, 19 and 26 and Thursdays at 9 a. m. on Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Participants will follow a Zumba routine on DVD. Ring the bell for entry in the morning session. Program is for adult and registration is not required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• MONDAY MATINEE: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library will present a Kids Monday Matinee at 1 p.m. Come enjoy an episode or two of the 1965 Supermarionation classic by Gerry Anderson, “Thunderbirds Are Go,” rated TV-G. Snack will be provided. Program is for children of all ages and registration is not required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants of the Milton-Union Public Library’s Audio Club work on individual craft projects while listening to music or an audio book at 1 p.m. at the library. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOK GROUP: The Evening Book Discussion Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Join others as they discuss “In Such Good Company,” by Carol Burnett. Visit the library to pick up a copy and join in. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a butterfly walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Show your commitment to helping save lives by supporting the Bradford Fire & Rescue community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the Bradford High School auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will have the Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m.; the center will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Mahjong will be offered at 1 p.m.

Aug. 13

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A carry-in lunch will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s Inspirational Book Club will meet from 1-2 p.m. to discuss “The Cherished Quilt,” by Amy Clipston. Visit the library to pick up a copy and join in the fun. No registration is required. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibraries.org for more information.

• BOOKMARK: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 6 p.m. to create bottle cap bookmarks. This is an adult night out, so please arrange child care for your little ones. Registration is required and all supplies are provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• HANG OUT: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to hang out at the library, do homework, visit with friends or relax from 3-4 p.m. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be offered from at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• WORKKEYS: The Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division will offer its WorkKeys program at 8:30 a.m. at the center, 8901 Looney Road, Piqua. WorkKeys is an assessment test — admissions exam — that is required to attend career tech programs. The dates for the WorkKeys are set to meet prospective students schedules and when they complete their exam, an assessment/testing coordinator will review the results with them and in many cases they need to return to speak to a program coordinator or financial aid adviser. For more information, call 778-1980 or visit uppervalleycc.org.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; Stepping On from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.