Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

July 29

• Holly’s Cafe & Carryout, 112 N. Main St., Casstown — At the time of inspection, the facility was without an individual with Level II (managerial) food safety certification.

Corrected During Inspection, Critical: One-quarter full container of cole slaw was observed with a date marking of 7/19. Upon making the person in charge (PIC) aware of this, the cole slaw was discarded.

Corrected During Inspection, Critical Repeat: Multiple food items in the walk-in cooler were observed without date markings. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC began the process of discarding the food.

Repeat: The cooking and serving utensil storage containers were observed with food and dust debris build-up. Remove the utensils and clean.

Throughout the kitchen and in the basement, noncommercial equipment was observed. Remove the noncommercial equipment.

Repeat: The shelving units in the kitchen was observed with dirt and dust debris build-up.

Repeat: Throughout the kitchen, unnecessary and personal items were observed. Remove.

• La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 836 W. Main St., Troy — Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed multiple unapproved employee beverage containers throughout kitchen stored over food and clean utensils. Ensure employees eat and drink in designated areas only and store their food and drink in a manner that cannot contaminate clean food, equipment, or utensils.

Corrected During Inspection, Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw chicken stored over raw beef and over onions in the walk-in cooler. PIC was able to rearrange walk in cooler storage so that chicken was stored on bottom shelf, with beef above chicken, and onions on the top shelf.

Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed mold growth on the inside of the ice machine. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations

Corrected During Inspection, Critical: Improper use of time as a public health control (four hours). Observed portioned cups of salsa sitting on counter in kitchen without properly time stamping for four-hour discard time. PIC was able to time stamp trays of salsa that were portioned and placed outside of temperature control at 1 p.m. for 5 p.m. discard.

Unapproved pesticide being used. Observed Hot Shot solid stick pesticide in use in kitchen and bar area. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods not properly thawed. Observed Reduced Oxygen Packaged (ROP) fish that was thawed and the package was not open. When thawing ROP fish, the package must be cut or poked when thawed.

Outer opening not protected. Observed back door by restrooms was not tight fitting and sealed. Small gaps are present in bottom corners of door where light could be seen.

• Fulton Farms Market, 2393 State Route 202, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Donatos Pizza, 414 W. Main St., Troy — The shelving units throughout the kitchen and walk-in cooler were observed with either food debris build-up or a black, mold-like substance build-up. Remove items and clean.

• Troy Aquatic Park, 460 Staunton Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

July 30

• F&P America, 2101 Corporate Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Boston Stoker, 1293 S. Dorset Road, Troy — The low boy reach-in coolers in the front coffee prep area were observed with door gaskets in disrepair. Also, one of the freezers in the back storage area was observed with a door gasket in disrepair. Replace the door gaskets.

• Honeybaked, 771 W. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Angela’s Circle of Friends Childcare, 2910 Stone Circle, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Micki’s Kitchen Concessions, 935 S. Hufford Road, Casstown — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Tippecanoe Coffee, 22 N. Second St., Tipp City — Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with Level II certification in food protection. Observed no Level II Food Safety Certification in facility.

Critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Observed no verifiable employee illness policy in facility.

No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events. Observed no bodily fluid clean up procedure in facility.

Food thermometer not readily accessible. Observed food thermometer scaled 100 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Facility needs thin-tipped digital thermometer or thin-tipped probe thermometer scaled from 0 to 220 degrees.

Critical: Missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s). Observed individually packaged baked goods for consumer self service that were not properly labeled.

Outer opening not protected. Observed hole in wall leading to outside in furnace room.

Improper storage of food items. Observed single use cups, napkins, straws stored directly on the floor in the dry storage room in the back hallway.

Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed residential equipment throughout facility: microwave, food processor, refrigerator, blender. Replace with commercial.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed water damaged ceiling tiles in the dry storage closet in the back hallway and water damaged ceiling tiles in the back hallway. The source of these leaks needs to be identified, repaired, and the ceiling tiles replaced.

• Springmeade Health Center, 4375 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City — Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed can of soda stored on prep table in kitchen.

Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed mold growth on the inside of the ice machine.

Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed household-use blender in kitchen. Replace with commercial grade equipment.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed scratched and scored cutting boards that are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations. Observed maximum registering thermometer with dead batteries. Replace thermometer or batteries of current thermometer

Facility not maintained clean. Observed the following areas need to be cleaned: the tops of the ovens, the wall above the hand sink, ceiling and wall around dish machine, the ceiling above the hot hold line, under the shelving in the dry storage.

July 31

• Speedway, 1894 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection, Critical: Containers of parmesan cheese and garlic cheese were observed being stored at room temperature even though the label stated “Keep Refrigerated.” Upon making the PIC aware of this, the containers were discarded. Switch to cheeses that do not need to be refrigerated or provide documentation that the cheeses just need to be refrigerated due to quality.

The F’Real machine was observed in disrepair resulting in the unit menu (cleaning and sanitizing log) not being able to be retrieved. Have unit repaired or replaced.

• Speedway, 1475 W. Market St., Troy — On the display floor, wicker basket was observed being used to store apples. Replace the wicker basket with something that is smooth, easily cleanable and nonabsorbent or individually wrap the apples.

• Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25A, Troy — Improper method for cooling TCS foods. Observed mashed potatoes being cooled in the walk-in cooler, in a deep metal pan, with plastic wrap covering the container. Ensure that TCS foods are rapidly cooled in shallow pans, uncovered in the allotted time frames. Also observed pasta salad at 50 degrees Fahrenheit on the salad bar that had been cooked the morning of inspection and was being cooled down on the cold-holding units of the salad bar. Cooling must take place in the walk-in cooler.

• Troy Bowl, 1530 McKaig Ave., Troy — Critical Repeat: Hot water for mechanical sanitization is below required temperature. Observed mechanical, high temperature dish machine was not able to provide 160 degree water during rinse cycle.

• Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. County Road 25A, Troy — Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed unapproved employee beverage container stored on prep table in kitchen. Ensure employees eat and drink in designated areas only and store their food and beverages in a manner that cannot contaminate clean food, equipment, or utensils.

Corrected During Inspection, Critical: Improper cooling of TCS food. Observed pureed meat cooling in walk-in cooler, in metal pan, covered with plastic wrap. PIC stated that the pureed meat was placed in the walk in cooler to cool at 9 a.m. on the morning of inspection. The internal temperature was observed at 81 degrees Fahrenheit at 12 p.m. PIC voluntarily discarded.

No written procedures for time as a public health control. Observed facility placing TCS foods (lettuce, tomato, cheese, salad dressings) on ice and serving from dining room lobby outside of mechanical refrigeration. PIC was informed that this would require a written procedure and time stamping and that all TCS foods held on ice outside of mechanical refrigeration must be discarded after four hours.

Unapproved pesticide being used. Observed “Hot Shot” solid stick diffusing pesticide in kitchen. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Critical: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed large amount of drain flies/fruit flies throughout kitchen. Facility has contract with Terminex for pest control. Eliminate harborage conditions and have facility treated for fruit/drain flies.

Outer opening not protected. Observed back door by dry storage was not properly sealed and tight fitting. Light could be seen underneath door and around perimeter of door. Ensure that outer openings are sealed to prevent pest entry.

Presence of dead pests or insects. Observed substantial amount of dead drain flies/fruit flies on floor in corners of dry storage areas. Remove dead pests.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed two acoustic ceiling tiles in kitchen that are not smooth and easily cleanable. Replace with vinyl coated ceiling tiles.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed dust accumulation on vent cover of air handling system above dish machine. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Aug. 1

• Residence Inn, 87 Troy Town Road, Troy — Critical: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed numerous TCS foods holding between 47 and 48 degrees in the two-door reach-in cooler in the kitchen area. Facility was able to move all TCS foods to the single-door cooler in the back storage area until two-door cooler is repaired and holding 41 degrees or below

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed two-door reach-in cooler in kitchen was not able to maintain TCS foods at the required 41 degrees or below. Cease use of this unit and do not use again until it can be verified to be holding at 41 degrees or below.

• Studio 14 Creative Arts LLC, 8 N. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Troy BK Rootbeer Inc., 2780 Stonecircle Drive, Troy — Repeat: Food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with Level I certification in food protection. Observed no Level I Food Safety Certification in facility.

• Early Beginnings Child Center, 1021 S. Dorset Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Jimmy Johns, 1888 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Lincoln Square V, 1320 Archer Drive, Troy — Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee beverages stored above prep top cooler in a manner that could contaminate food, and also observed employee beverage stored above clean dishes by the dish machine.

Corrected During Inspection, Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed french toast batter containing raw egg stored above vegetables on the prep top cooler. PIC moved french toast batter to bottom shelf of prep top cooler.

Corrected During Inspection, Critical: Improper cooling of TCS food. Observed two large pans of mashed potatoes, stacked on top of each other, in the walk-in cooler holding at 100 degrees. PIC stated they were finished cooking and placed in the walk-in cooler to cool at 8 a.m. on the morning of inspection. PIC voluntarily discarded.

No written procedures for time as a public health control. Observed pancake batter, hash browns, and cooked potatoes outside of temperature control without being time stamped or having a written procedure in place.

In-use utensils improperly stored. Observed tongs being used by grill employee being stored on the rim of the trash can by the grill line. Tongs were stored on rim of trash can with one tong inside trash can and one tong outside trash can. PIC replaced with clean tongs and spoke to employee about the importance of not doing this in the future.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed hole in ceiling above hand sink by server expo area. Repair.

• Indians Pizza, 212 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill — Critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Food establishment will email it; employees do not where it is kept.

No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events.

No sanitizer test kit available.

Observed section of the ice machine that need cleaned. Areas were nonfood contact areas.

Retail food establishment does not comply with Level I Certification requirements.

• McDonald’s, 1560 W. Main St., Troy — The top exterior surfaces of equipment, along with internal surfaces of equipment, such as the frappe machine, ice cream machine, etc., were observed with food debris build-up. Also, the iced coffee machine was observed with standing water. Remove the standing water and ensure the unit is in good repair.

The floors under pieces of equipment, along with the walls and ceilings, were observed with food debris build-up.

Aug. 2

• Subway, 11 N. High St., Covington — Critical Repeat: No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.

Plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio plumbing code.

• Guadalajara’s Mexican Restaurant, 301 E. Troy Pike, Suite C, Covington — Critical Repeat: Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration. Observed sanitizer concentration too low to be detected in mechanical, low-temperature dish machine. Facility will use three-compartment sink until dish machine is able to provide chlorine sanitizer of at least 50 PPM in rinse cycle.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed scored and chipped cutting boards. Resurface or replace.

• Troy Eagles, 225 N. Elm St., Troy — Repeat: No written procedures for time as a public health control. Observed facility does not have a written procedure in place for handling TCS foods kept outside of temperature control using time as a public health control. Facility is keeping TCS foods on ice. Facility is also a Risk Level III and must increase food license to Risk Level IV to be able to use time as a public health control.

Repeat: Improper method for cooling TCS foods. Observed facility cooling cooked chicken breast in single-door prep top cooler in front of grill line. Cooling of TCS foods must take place in walk-in cooler or in ice bath. Facility cannot use reach-in/prep top coolers to cool TCS foods.

Repeat: TCS foods not properly thawed. Observed raw bacon thawing in third compartment of three-compartment sink without water running. Also observed pork tenderloin thawing on small prep table beside fryers at room temperature. Thawing must take place either under refrigeration, under cold running water, or cooked from frozen.

Repeat: Improper storage of food items. Observed bag of onions stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Food and food items must be stored at least six inches off the floor.

Repeat: Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed food contact surface wiping cloths stored on the prep table and not fully submerged in chemical sanitizer at the appropriate concentration.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed deeply scored and scratched cutting boards. Resurface or replace.

Repeat: No sanitizer test kit available. Observed no chlorine test strips in facility for testing sanitizer levels in the dish machine.

Repeat: Unclean nonfood-contact surfaces. Observed floor in walk-in freezer soiled with food residual accumulation. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed water-damaged ceiling tiles in the kitchen and in the dry storage area by the walk-in freezer. The leaks causing these damaged tiles need to be identified, repaired, and the ceiling tiles need to be replaced.

Repeat: Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed missing/damaged cove molding under three-compartment sink.