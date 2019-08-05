Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

BURGLARY: A caller advised an unknown individual broke into his detached garage and stole several items at 9:20 a.m. on July 31 on the 800 block of South Street.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a complaint of juveniles jumping off a bridge into the water at approximately 1:15 p.m. on July 31 in the area of Echo Lake Drive and Forest Avenue. Officer spoke with the juveniles, and they left the area.

Complainant reported three juveniles in the area “appearing” to play chicken with vehicles driving by at 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 1 in the area of North and Broadway streets. Area was checked, and juveniles were not located.

ACCIDENT: Dispatch advised a motorcyclist left the scene after striking a dog and then striking a parked vehicle at 4:10 p.m. on July 31 on the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. The motorcyclist was located and cited.

There was a report of a traffic crash at approximately noon on Aug. 1 in the area of South Street and McKinley Avenue. A driver was cited.

An officer responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident with minor damage at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 1 in the area of Downing and Ash streets. A traffic crash waiver was completed.

FRAUD: There was a report of counterfeit money being used at Melcher Sowers Funeral Home on July 31. Another complainant reported that counterfeit money was received from a bank.

There was a report of a complainant’s debit card being used at various businesses on Aug. 1. Investigation is pending.

SUSPICIOUS: Shelby County recovered a package of marijuana sent through the mail on July 31. The final destination for the package was determined to be an address in Piqua.

TRESPASSING: There was a trespassing complaint at 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 1 at the Terrace Creek Apartments. A male subject was warned for trespassing.

A complainant reported a parent of a football player was causing a disturbance during practice at 7:35 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Pitsenbarger Park and Sports Complex. A parent was warned for criminal trespass and telephone harassment.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Unknown subject threw a red liquid substance on the front of the victim’s house and driver side of car at 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 1 on South Roosevelt Avenue. A subject left a note on the front porch telling the victim he needs to move. No suspects at this time.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A male who appeared to be passed out on a public bench at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 1 on the 200 block of North Main Street. An officer made contact with the male, who was intoxicated and sleeping. The male was given a ride to a friend’s residence and warned for disorderly conduct.

There was a report of a subject being disorderly at the mall at 2:50 p.m. on Aug. 1. The mall manager requested the female subject be given a warning.

There was a report of a group of individuals fighting at French Park at approximately 10 p.m. A male subject was warned for disorderly conduct.

FUEL DRIVE OFF: There was a complaint of a subject who drove off with fuel without paying at 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the Marathon station on Water Street. The customer made an attempt to pay but the pump did not read the card. Contact was made with the customer, and he returned to the business and paid for the fuel.