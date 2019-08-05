Piqua to host 2019 Piqua Government Academy

PIQUA — The Piqua Government Academy welcomes all Piqua residents to come learn about what the city does, why the city does it, and how the city does it.

With how successful this program has been in the past, the academy has been recognized by the Ohio City/County Management Association as one of the best programs for Citizen Engagement. This is an excellent way to educate residents, build positive relationships, and increase communication between local government and the Piqua community. The city of Piqua hopes that learning more about local government will encourage others to be future leaders.

The Piqua Government Academy is a free program offered to the Piqua community 18-years-old and over. The 2019 Piqua Government Academy will begin on Monday, Sept. 9, and will run every Monday for 11 weeks.

Academy participants will be able to:

• Meet and interact with the Piqua city manager, department heads, and staff.

• Learn why decisions are made and how the departments operate.

• Discover the status of current projects and future plans for development and programming for the city of Piqua.

• Expand your knowledge and be informed on current topics in the community.

• Participate in lively discussions, role-playing, and other fun interactive activities.

• Tour city facilities.

• Become an informed and involved citizen.

Here is how you can sign up:

1. Register using the online form at piquaoh.org

2. Stop in to the Piqua Municipal Government Complex and pick up an application.

3. Download and print a Piqua Government Academy Application, mail or drop off to: Piqua Government Academy, City of Piqua, 201 W. Water St., Piqua, OH 45356

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_Piqua-government-academy-logo.jpg