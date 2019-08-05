AAA honors local hotels for cleanliness, condition

DAYTON – AAA’s new Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping award recognizes AAA Inspected and Approved hotels that receive the highest possible cleanliness and condition scores, giving travelers another important indication of what it means to be a AAA top-rated hotel in North America.

While every hotel must meet expected standards of cleanliness and condition to qualify as AAA Inspected and Approved and receive a Diamond Rating, hotels awarded the Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping designation significantly surpass expectations, as measured during a comprehensive, on-site inspection. All areas of the property must reflect this very high standard as AAA inspectors review for evidence of dirt, dust, pests, equipment performance, and more.

“AAA has found that cleanliness and physical condition are consistently among the most important components travelers consider when looking for a hotel. This new designation identifies hotels with exceptional practices,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA spokeswoman. “The vast majority of AAA Inspected and Approved hotels fall in the midscale, Three Diamond range, so those that earn the Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping badge are a step above in a way that matters to today’s discerning traveler.”

A hotel’s housekeeping and maintenance attributes are among the most rigorous components analyzed during the unannounced evaluation conducted annually by AAA’s professionally trained inspectors. All AAA Inspected and Approved hotels at all Diamond Rating levels — throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean — may qualify for the Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping designation.

“In addition to passing AAA’s rigorous on-site inspection, the properties that have received the Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping award have demonstrated a tremendous commitment to keeping their property in top condition – whether that be a small inn or bed-and-breakfast, a sprawling resort or a skyscraping city hotel – at all times for our members and their guests,” continued Hitchens.

Properties must demonstrate housekeeping excellence for two consecutive inspections and be free of AAA member complaints to meet the criteria for this award, which puts them in the top 25 percent of all 27,000 AAA Inspected & Approved hotels.

AAA’s professional inspectors evaluate and rate properties year-round, so the total number of properties to achieve the Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping award varies throughout the year. (All figures listed below are as of July 19, 2019.)

Local Recipients of the 2019 Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping Award:

• Courtyard by Marriott-University of Dayton (Dayton)

• Drury Inn & Suites-Dayton North (Dayton)

• Home2 Suites By Hilton Dayton Vandalia (Dayton)

• The Marriott at the University of Dayton (Dayton)

• DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Dayton-Miamisburg (Miamisburg)

• Hilton Garden Inn Dayton South/Austin Landing (Miamisburg)

• Comfort Inn Miami Valley Centre Mall (Piqua)

• Hampton Inn (Troy)

States with the Most AAA Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping hotels:

• California (982)

• Florida (485)

• Texas (468)

• North Carolina (458)

• New York (406)

• Virginia (328)

• Pennsylvania (281)

• Tennessee (268)

• Maryland (238)

• Massachusetts (215)

Cities with the Most AAA Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping hotels:

• New York, New York (161)

• Houston, Texas (90)

• Washington, D.C. (78)

• Orlando, Florida (69)

• Charlotte, North Carolina (68)

• Austin, Texas (63)

• Nashville, Tennessee (61)

• San Diego, California (60)

• Anaheim, California (50)

• San Antonio, Texas (49)

To find AAA Inspected and Approved hotels that have earned the 2019 AAA Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping award, visit the AAA Travel Guides or TripTik Travel Planner.

Hotels that receive the award are eligible to license the 2019 AAA Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping badge and market the accolade everywhere they promote their hotel. For more information, properties can visit AAA.biz/Housekeeping.

About AAA Inspections

For more than 80 years, AAA has used professional inspectors to conduct in-person property evaluations. AAA offers the only rating system using comprehensive, on-site professional hotel, and restaurant evaluations guided by member priorities. With a far greater inventory than any other rating entity, AAA’s rating system covers the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

The AAA inspectors who assign these ratings have a wide range of hospitality experience – their resumes include stints as hotel managers and food and beverage experts – that gives them an authoritative perspective. Inspectors provide an unmatched first-person, on-site view of emerging trends, which includes the continuing evolution of technology to elevate the guest experience.

Travelers can find Diamond Rated hotels and restaurants and inspector insight in AAA’s trip planning products: the AAA Mobile app, the online AAA Travel Guides and TripTik Travel Planner and the AAA TourBook guides available to members at AAA offices.

‘Best and Brightest’ among 27,000 AAA Inspected and Approved hotels