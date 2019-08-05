Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

July 30

OVI: A deputy was dispatched to the listed area in reference to a possible OVI complaint in the area of West State Route 36 and Spiker Road, Piqua. After further investigation, the deputy observed the listed vehicle, make a moving violation. At the conclusion of the stop the driver, Robert Allenbaugh, 62, of Piqua, was arrested for OVI and cited for a stop sign violation.

July 31

STOLEN TRUCK: Deputies were dispatched to a possible stolen truck complaint in the 4000 block of N. County Road 25-A, Washington Twp. The reporting party stated he had just parked the truck at this location around 1 a.m. He stated when he returned around noon, and the truck was gone. The truck has been entered into LEADS and a BOLO was sent out for the truck.

ASSAULT: Melvin Howell, 39, of Dallas Texas, was charged with assault at the Miami County IF.

Aug. 1

No reports of public interest were filed.

Aug. 2

WELDING ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to the3400 block of Ginghamsburg Frederick Road, Tipp City, for an assist squad call. It was found a 57 year-old male was welding around or on a large gas tank that exploded. The male sustained serious injures and was transported by Careflight to Miami Valley

Hospital.

Aug. 3

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy responded to the area of Teri Drive, West Milton, on a report of a 30 year-old male subject not breathing. The subject was declared deceased at the scene.

OVI: A deputy responded to 7415 New Carlisle Rd. on the report of an vehicle into a tree. After further investigation Eric

Nafziger was charged with OVI and failure to control.

Aug. 4

UNDER THE INFLUENCE: A deputy responded to the 5700 block of W. SR 571 in regards to a possible accident with injuries. Upon further investigation, it was found that no accident occurred. Brandon McConnell, 26, of Laura, was located inside a vehicle on the property and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. The male was transported to Kettering Medical Center for medical evaluation. Subsequently, the male was charged with physical control of a vehicle.

SCAM: A deputy was dispatched to the 3200 block of Honeysuckle Drive in Monroe Twp. in reference to a suspicious check. Upon arrival, the deputy met with the reporting party who states he received a check in the mail from an agency claiming to be taking part in shoppers assessment and spending surveys. The letter, which had a Walgreens logo on top, wanted the shopper to cash the enclosed check in the amount of $1970 at their bank, keep $300 for commission, then purchase ebay debit cards and send them back. The check was made to the reporting party with a PTO-FCU logo printed on it. The reporting party states he was not going to cash it and knows it probably a scam and just wanted us to be aware of it.

ACCIDENT: A deputy was traveling westbound on Eldean Rd. in the area of Amerigas. The deputy saw a driver, later identified as Jesse Nick, driving at a high rate of speed westbound towards my patrol cruiser. Jesse swerved out of the deputy’s lane of travel, lost control, and hit a tree. While doing a consent search of the vehicle an electronic cigarette was found and is suspected of having concentrated THC in it. The electronic cigarette was sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime lab for further analysis. This case is pending.

Aug. 5

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Maxwell Court, Monroe Twp. After investigation, the driver Alejandro Huerta, 27, of Riverside, was arrested for OVI and stop sign violation.