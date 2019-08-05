Resident approved roundabout

Provided photo
Since the end of May, Dr. Warren Kaebnick and the other residents of the Luxury Apartments, located at the corner of McKaig and Dorset roads, have watched with enthusiasm, the transformation of the four-way stop to a roundabout. On July 31, Dr. Kaebnick took a walk and stood in the middle of the street overlooking the new area, and blessed the roundabout.
Provided photo Since the end of May, Dr. Warren Kaebnick and the other residents of the Luxury Apartments, located at the corner of McKaig and Dorset roads, have watched with enthusiasm, the transformation of the four-way stop to a roundabout. On July 31, Dr. Kaebnick took a walk and stood in the middle of the street overlooking the new area, and blessed the roundabout.