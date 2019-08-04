Reported crash leads 1st responders to alleged OD incident

WEST MILTON — An incident that was reported to be a crash, with a vehicle down an embankment, was discovered to be an apparent drug overdose on Sunday morning.

A caller to Miami County 911 reported a vehicle off the road on West State Route 55 near Calumet Road shortly before 9 a.m. The caller told dispatchers that the vehicle was down a steep embankment and they believed the driver was not breathing.

A West Milton police officer arrived on the scene shortly before West Milton Fire and Union Township Life Squad units. First Responders located the vehicle and driver. The incident appeared to be a drug overdose rather than a crash.

The male victim was extricated from his pickup truck and carried up a steep embankment, some 20-plus feet high, to a medic. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

It is unclear how the truck got to the bottom of the embankment but a well-worn path at the bottom appears that other vehicular traffic has been accessing the area.

The incident is being investigated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Department.