Piqua City Commission to vote on purchases

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will be voting on a number of purchases during their upcoming meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The commission will vote on their annual road salt contract. They will vote on authorizing a purchase order to Cargill, Incorporated for the purchase of road salt for the Street Department at a rate of $89.69 per ton, which was the same cost the city paid last year. The budgeted total cost for the 2019 year is $179,380 based on purchasing 2,000 tons of salt. The city is not required to purchase that full amount.

Following that, the commission will consider the purchase of a crane truck for the Underground Utilities Department. The resolution includes a purchase order to Lebanon Ford for the purchase of a Ford F-450 Cab & Chassis and a purchase order to Ace Truck Body, Inc. for the purchase of a crane body for the crane truck. The crane truck will be used for daily operations, including lifting pumps and materials at lift stations. The cost is $31,799 for the cab and chassis and $47,750 for the crane body.

The commission will then vote on authorizing a lease of portions of 8620 N. County Road 25-A to continue to house the Underground Utilities Department. According to the staff report, the Underground Utilities Department is seeking to amend their lease with ATM Investments to add an additional 300 square feet of space and add one year to the contract with the option to terminate the lease by May 20, 2020. The monthly rent payment would be increased from $3,400 to $3,750. The additional space is to allow “Underground Utilities employees to safely convey to and from the office space and the warehouse/employee area,” according to the staff report.

The commission will then vote on new playground equipment for Pitsenbarger Park and Sports Complex. The resolution will authorize a purchase order to Gametime/DWA Recreation, Inc. for the purchase of a playground structure for Pitsenbarger Park at a cost of approximately $79,340. The playground structure will include a swing unit, and it will replace older equipment the city removed a few years ago, according to the staff report.

Next on the agenda, the commission will consider the purchase of two snow plow trucks and related equipment. The resolution will be for a purchase order to Kenworth of Dayton/Palmer Trucks for the purchase of two Kenworth 2020 T370 municipal snow plow trucks, including snow removal equipment at a cost of $337,300. This purchase will replace two older trucks.

The commission will then vote on a purchase order to Buckeye Ford for the purchase of three 2019 Ford F250 pickup trucks for the Street Department. The cost is approximately $84,070. These trucks will replace three older vehicles the city had to sell due to ongoing maintenance costs that exceeded the value of the vehicles, according to the staff report.

The city will also vote to levy assessments to pay for the cost of nuisance abatements, such as grass and weed cutting, trash and debris removal, property maintenance, demolition of structures, and so on. This resolution will allow the city to charge back the cost of those abatements plus administrative fees onto the property taxes of the property owner. The city is seeking a reimbursement of approximately $30,205 from property owners.

The commission will also establish Trick or Treat/Beggars’ Night as Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. This date was established by the Miami County Council.

This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, located at 201 W. Water St., Piqua.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

City to award Residence Pride Awards The following residents will receive Residence Pride Awards during the Piqua City Commission meeting on Tuesday: • Brittany and Nicholas Brown, 618 W. Ash St. • Tina and Mark Dowty, 1040 Broadway St. • Brenda and Richard Rhodes, 1407 Garfield St. • Connie and Dennis Dowell, 410 Staunton St. • Beth Kazer/Sue Teach, 520 N. Wayne St.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

