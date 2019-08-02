Fair king, queen contest upcoming

TROY — The Miami County Fair King and Queen contest will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Entertainment Tent. Selection of the fair prince and princess will also be part of the contest.

Preliminary interviews were held on July 27. All contestants will be announced at the contest. Seven girls and three boys are vying for queen/king crowns. Seven girls and four boys vying for prince/princess crowns. The emcee for the event will be Dee Mahan, office administrator/volunteer coordinator for Troy Main Street.

The king candidates are: Carter Gilbert, son of Michelle West and Adam Gilbert, sponsored by Miami East-MVCTC FFA; Brayden Peake, son of Jessica Peake and Richard Peake, sponsored by Miami Valley Showmen 4-H Club; and Luke Vannus, son of Harry and Mary Vannus, sponsored by Indian Creek 4-H Club.

The queen candidates are: Alyssa Edgington, daughter of Brian and Stephanie Edgington, sponsored by Hares and Stuff 4-H Club; Whitley Gross, daughter of Matt and Amanda Gross, sponsored by Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club; Sydney Lange, daughter of Micheal and Melissa Lange, sponsored by Just 4 Fun 4-H Club; Alicia Miller, daughter of Kathleen and Dean Miller, sponsored by United 4-H Teens; Ashley Renner, daughter of Ron and Missy Renner, sponsored by Pleasant Hill/Newton Rock N Rabbits 4-H Club; Katie Robinson, daughter of Scott and Lori Robinson, sponsored by Leprechauns 4-H Club; and Hope Shiltz, daughter of Steve and Jennifer Shiltz, sponsored by Concord 4-H Odds and Ends.

The prince candidates are: Eli Gerlach, son of Chad and Lisa Neer, sponsored by Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club; Benjamin Maxson, son of Tom and Lisa Maxson, sponsored by Bits N Pieces 4-H Club; Bronsen Palivec, son of Kevin and Mandy Palivec, sponsored by Elizabeth Livestock; and Jacob Shoemaker, son of Brian and Annie Shoemaker, sponsored by Just 4-Fun 4-H Club.

The princess candidates are: Harlan Fulton, daughter of John and Kate Fulton, sponsored by Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club; Tessa Lyons, daughter of Troy and Corinne Lyons, sponsored by Frisky Critters 4-H Club; Haley Matheny, daughter of Kyle and Amanda Matheny, sponsored by Just 4-Fun 4-H Club; Jamie Maxson, daughter of Rob and Tiffany Maxson, sponsored by Ham and Lamb 4-H Club; Emma Owens, daughter of Jennifer and BJ Owens, sponsored by Cloverbud 4-H Club; Katie Quinn, daughter of Kristi and Leo Quinn, sponsored by Bits-N-Pieces 4-H Club; and Emily Ragan, daughter of Amy and Donald Ragan, sponsored by Cloverbud and Button Buddies 4-H Clubs.

The newly crowned king and queen, along with the prince and princess, will reign over the fair and will assist with presenting awards to participants from the numerous shows and events that take place during fair week. The king and queen will also represent the Miami County Fair at high profile events and parades throughout the year.