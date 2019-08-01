Premier Health, YMCAs team up for training services

DAYTON — The Miami County YMCAs in Piqua and Troy and the Coffman YMCA in Springboro have teamed with Premier Health to offer athletic training services to their members.

The full-time athletic trainers will provide free injury assessments, treatment, and injury prevention advice to YMCA members as part of enhanced relationships between Premier Health and the YMCAs.

The enhanced services began July 24 at the Coffman YMCA, and will begin on Aug. 5 at the Miami County YMCAs.

“Premier Health has one of the largest athletic trainer school partnerships in the state. With a mission of building healthier communities, the program allows for Premier Health athletic trainers to provide a safe, responsive and educational environment for our student athletes,” said Premier Health Vice President of Service Integration, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Gary Blake.

Blake said the new agreements are a natural progression of the expertise and outreach that Premier Health already provides to 37 school partners.

“Athletic trainers can work with staff and members to assess, prevent, and manage fitness-related injuries,” Blake said. “In addition, Premier Health will be providing many education sessions designed around a myriad of topics to improve health for all ages.”

“The YMCA is happy to expand its partnership with Premier Health to provide a full-time athletic trainer in YMCA facilities who can offer our members direct access to injury evaluation and treatment,” said Miami County YMCA General Executive Jim McMaken.

Upper Valley Medical Center and the Miami County YMCA have enjoyed a positive relationship for many years, according to Steve Staley, chair of the UVMC Board of Directors.

“We’re thrilled to now have a formal partnership between these two great local organizations,” Staley said.

“The YMCA’s promotion of good health and wellness for all ages is a perfect fit with the UVMC/Premier Health mission of building strong, healthy communities,” said UVMC president Tom Parker. “UVMC is proud of our tradition of partnering with like-minded organizations as we seek to fulfill that mission.”

The Coffman YMCA, whose agreement is with Premier Health and Miami Valley Hospital, is the largest volume YMCA in the region with more than 2,000 member visits per day. “This provides a great opportunity for Premier Health to partner and provide injury assessment, prevention, and management through the athletic trainer program,” Blake said.

The Coffman YMCA is always looking for innovative ways to better serve its members, said Coffman YMCA Director and Group Vice President David Thompson.

“The addition of a certified athletic trainer at the Coffman Y will provide improved services to our members and strengthen our partnership with Premier Health,” Thompson said. “One of the benefits of an inhouse athletic trainer is that she is available and accessible to help members to get the help they need to recover faster.”

Jonny Nemeth, AT, will provide the athletic training services at the Miami County YMCA branches. Bri Brinkman, MS, AT, will provide athletic training care at the Coffman YMCA.