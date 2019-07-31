Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for yoga this summer on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning. Great for beginners. Wear comfortable clothes and bring your own mat. Water will be provided. Please ring the doorbell for entry. Instruction is by DVD. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• BABY & ME: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff during the Summer Library Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. During this 7-week summer session, children from birth to age two and a caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BOOKMOBILE: The Miami County Park District will host the Troy-Miami County Bookmobile “Waterfall in the Universe” from 2-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. In addition to story time with the Bookmobile, participants will take a hike with a park district naturalist to learn about the pond at Reserve. Check out books for summer reading with a valid library card. All ages are welcome. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host either Diana Thompson and/or Leiann Stewart of the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau. The speaker will give an update on upcoming events in Miami County. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m, and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• CREATURES: Brukner Nature Center will bring Creatures from Earth from 3-4 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library lobby. Join staff for a wildlife encounter from Brukner Nature Center.

• BAHAMA MAMIA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer will Bahama Mamia at 6 p.m.

• AWARDS CELEBRATION: The J. R. Clarke Public Library will be holding its final “A Universe of Stories and Books” program and awards celebration at 6 p.m. in the Community Room. The first part will feature Tony Steinbach from Columbus. He is a professional juggler, comedian and entertainer with his program, “Unexpected Flying Objects.” The second part of the program will be the final awards. Refreshments to be served. Contact the library at 473-2226 for more information.

• PERI MEETING: Reservations are due by midnight for the Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees meeting at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. Enter parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door. To reserve your spot, call Beth at 335-2771. This meeting is open to any retired public employee or currently employed public employee.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church in Troy will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Thursday

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• MEETING: The Public Defenders Commission will meet at 10 a.m. at 201 W. Water St., Troy.

• PULLED PORK: A pulled pork sandwich with chips and a pickle will be available for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Try your luck at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• GARAGE SALE: The Covenant at Sugar Grove, 7875 S. Kessler-Frederick Road, Tipp City, will hold a garage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Funds raised will go to help the ministry of Operation Rebirth.

• BLOCK PARTY: Join the Milton-Union Public Library for its annual block party from 5-7:30 p.m. in the library green space. Enjoy a bounce house, face painting, corn hole, Kona Ice, food, and more. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• FORT ROWDY MEETING: Meetings for planning the upcoming Fort Rowdy Gathering will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building. For more information, call Anita at 676-3381.

Friday

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• DAYTON FUNK ALLSTARS: Performing legendary hits from the annals of Dayton, Ohio Funk history, this fourteen-plus group includes notables such as Tony Allen, JT Fedrick, Deron Bell on talk box, Ronald Nooks, Felicia Jefferson and Troy’s own Paul Hawkins. Three horns, four keyboards and two percussionists. DFunk, who will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Prouty Plaza, Troy, delivers a big authentic Dayton-funk sound. You’ll hear Ohio Players, Slave, Zapp, Lakeside and more.

• POLLOCK: Alaskan Pollock or chicken tenders along with fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $8. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

• COMMUNITY NIGHT: Downtown Tipp City’s August Community Night will be held at Second and Main streets In it’s 28th season, the evening of free music will begin at 6 p.m. with the Tippecanoe Community Band followed by the Tom Daugherty Orchestra and swing dancers at 7:30 p.m. It is recommended that you bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be cancelled. For more information, stop by The Hotel Gallery or call (937) 667-3696.

• GARAGE SALE: The Covenant at Sugar Grove, 7875 S. Kessler-Frederick Road, Tipp City, will hold a garage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Funds raised will go to help the ministry of Operation Rebirth.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• OWLS & HOWLS: The Miami County Park District will hold an Owls & Howls Hike from 9-11 p.m. at at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. Join park district naturalist Amalee Houk as we try to call two species rarely seen by humans, the owl and coyote. Learn about these mysterious creatures as while on a leisurely hike by the light of the moon. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Saturday

• CONCERT: The Baugham Family Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. They will be performing favorites from the 1950s-’80s like “Mr. Bojangles,” “Billy Jean” and “Dream a Little Dream.” The concert will be held in the courtyard. Visit TroyHayner.org or call 339-0457 for more information.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• TENDERLOIN: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the monthly Share-A-Meal. The menu is ham, potatoes, green beans, corn bread, dessert and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• QUEEN OF HEARTS: A one-night only Queen of Hearts, sponsored by the Bradford Pumpkin Show, will be offered. Ticket sales will be from 6-8:30 p.m., with the drawing at 9 p.m. There will be a 75-25 split, with the winner getting 75 percent and the show gettin 25 percent. A separate 50/50 drawing will be offered.

• GARAGE SALE: The Covenant at Sugar Grove, 7875 S. Kessler-Frederick Road, Tipp City, will hold a garage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Funds raised will go to help the ministry of Operation Rebirth.

• BOOK CLUB: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 3:00pm as we discuss a book of your choice. Snacks will be provided and no registration is required. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• WORKSHOP: The Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division will offer its WorkShop program at 9.a.m. at the center, 8901 Looney Road, Piqua. The WorkShops are designed for a prospective student to do everything in one session — test, meet with program coordinator, complete application, talk to financial aid, etc. During the WorkShops, staff also provide tours of the labs and classrooms for prospective students. For more information, call 778-1980 or visit uppervalleycc.org.

• GEOCACHING: The Miami County Park District will hold its Intro to Geocaching program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Participants will learn about this family friendly activity and possibly find a new favorite hobby. A park naturalist will be on hand to teach participants all about the technology needed and how to find your first cache. GPS units provided. Pre-registration required. Class size limited. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Sunday

• DRUM CONCERT: Child Care Choices is sponsoring a steel drum band concert and ice cream social at 3 p.m. at the West Charleston Church of the Brethren, 4817 State Route 202, Tipp City. The concert is free, with a suggested donation of $5 per person for ice cream and dessert. Proceeds will go to enhance services and provide trainings for the county’s child care centers and home child care providers. For more information, call Betsy at 545-6922.

• HONEY HARVEST: Come enjoy the sweet taste of summer at Brukner Nature Center’s annual Honey Harvest from 2-4 p.m., presented by the Miami Valley’s Beekeepers Association. Escape the heat in the air-conditioned Heidelberg Auditorium and learn all about the process of beekeeping, from setting up the hive to processing the honey for your table. Enjoy a taste of this season’s hard work, courtesy of the honey bees at Brukner Nature Center. This event is free.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children under 10 eat for $3.

• ICE CREAM: The Miami County Park District VIPs will hold an ice cream social from 1- p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. The VIP’s will be serving up ice cream for all. Come relax in the park, play some old-fashioned lawn games such as croquet and corn hole and then take a peek inside the beautiful, historic Knoop house. The VIPs will give tours of the house from 1-2:30 p.m. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

Monday

• OUTDOOR MOVIE: Join staff for outdoor movie night sponsored by the village of Pleasant Hill featuring “Captain Marvel” at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library. The movie will begin at dusk (about 9 p.m.) in the library parking lot, bring lawn chairs or blankets. Movie is rated PG-13 and 123 minutes long. Popcorn is provided and Kona Ice will be available for purchase. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• MONDAY MATINEE: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library will present a Kids Monday Matinee at 1 p.m. Come enjoy an episode or two of the 1965 Supermarionation classic by Gerry Anderson, “Thunderbirds Are Go,” rated TV-G. Snack will be provided. Program is for children of all ages and registration is not required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants of the Milton-Union Public Library’s Audio Club work on individual craft projects while listening to music or an audiobook at 1 p.m. at the library. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

Tuesday

• VET CAFE: A vet-to-vet cafe will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at StoryPoint of Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. This is for those who served in the military only and is a safe place to share stories and create new friendships. Light refreshments will be served.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A carry-in lunch will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will a quarter auction starting at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 6-8 p.m.

• NIGHT OUT: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library and the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center for a family-friendly National Night Out from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event will take place in Brukner Park and on Oxford Street between the two locations. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Come enjoy live music by Jerry & Vaughn, view and touch rescue vehicles from Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy Police Department, and CareFlight, see K-9 demonstrations from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, face painting sponsored by Trojan Florist, the Miami County Park District, Troy Bookmobile, chalk art, yard games, and food and drink while supplies last. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 110, or Hayner Cultural Center at 339.0457 for more information.

• TRAVELING SMILES: Traveling Smiles of the Miami County Dental Clinic will present Fresh Breath Day at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 1:30 p.m. Come learn all about the proper way to care for your teeth. This event is sponsored by SAFY of Sidney. Program is for children of all ages and registration is not required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• HANG OUT: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to hang out at the library, do homework, visit with friends or relax from 3-4 p.m. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• WORKKEYS: The Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division will offer its WorkKeys program at 4 p.m. at the center, 8901 Looney Road, Piqua. WorkKeys is an assessment test — admissions exam — that is required to attend career tech programs. The dates for the WorkKeys are set to meet prospective students schedules and when they complete their exam, an assessment/testing coordinator will review the results with them and in many cases they need to return to speak to a program coordinator or financial aid adviser. For more information, call 778-1980 or visit uppervalleycc.org.

• ADULT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Goode Prairie Preserve, 10354 Union Church Road, Bradford. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold its beginning archery multi-day class on Aug. 6-8 from 1:30- 3 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. This series of classes will focus on teaching safety and technique. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of 3 and class maximum of six. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• INTERMEDIATE ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold its intermediate/advanced archery multi-day class on Aug. 6-8 from 3:30-5 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. This class will focus on teaching shot placement through fun games. Advanced students will sharpen their skills with more advanced archery games! Prerequisite: Park District Beginning Archery class. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of 3 and class maximum of 6. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Aug. 7

• VETERANS COFFEE: 8th District Congressman Warren Davidson will offer a Congressional update at the monthly veterans breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. The Fort Pickawillany Society Children of the American Revolution, supported by the Daughters of the American Revolution, will provide breakfast. An elevator is available. Visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com for more information.

• COMPUTER CLASS: Join us for a beginning computer class at Troy-Miami County Public Library on Wednesday, August 7 & 14 at 8 a.m. Employee service professional Barbara Nicodemus, of Ohio Means Jobs will be teaching computer basics in two sessions. Topics will include powering up, creating & navigating e-mail, internet searches, job searching & applications, and social networking. Plan to attend both sessions. For adults only. Bring your questions! Registration is required and will begin July 24 online or by calling 937.339.0502 ext. 117.

• KIWANIS: Rebecca Sousek, director of the Piqua Compassion Network, will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.