Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

July 25

• Troy Country Club, 1830 Peters Road, Troy — Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual with Level II (managerial) food safety certification. Have an individual obtain the certification.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: In the walk-in cooler, 1/4 log of ground beef was observed being stored adjacent to intact beef. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the ground beef was moved below the intact steak.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: In the salad prep cooler, one container of egg salad was observed without a use-by-date. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the egg salad was discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: At the time of inspection, containers of chicken salad, tuna salad, and soup du jour were observed with dates of 7/18/19. Upon making the PIC aware of this, all the food items were discarded. Also, a container of ranch dressing was observed with a date marking of 7/17/19. The container of ranch dressing was also discarded.

Multiple food storage pans in the dry goods room and then on the shelves in the dirty dish area were observed being stored while wet. Ensure pans are completely dried prior to storing.

The ice machine adjacent to the office was observed with a lid gasket in disrepair. Replace the gasket.

Repeat: The walk-in cooler door was observed made of noncommercial materials. Replace with manufacturer-approved door.

The front surface of the baking mixer was observed with tape securing the surface. To allow for an easily cleanable surface, replace mixer.

The following nonfood contact surfaces were observed with food or dust debris build-up: 1. Bottom shelves of prep tables 2. Shelving units in the dry goods room and main kitchen area 3. Lower shelves of the hot holding area 4. The shelves in the pizza cold holding unit 5. The top surface of the ice cream freezer.

Critical: At the bar, the PVC pipe leading from the ice bin to the drain was observed without an air gap. Place an air gap between the drain and PVC pipe.

Observed PVC pipe under the prep sink plumbing leaking water.

At the time of inspection, the facility did not have an individual present who had Level I (PIC) food safety certification. Ensure an individual is on hand at all times who is either Level I or Level II.

• Piqua Fish & Game, 9344 N. Spiker Road, Piqua — Observed damaged ceiling corner area near pizza oven vent. If present, fix moisture issue and then repair.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with Level I certification in food protection.

• Holiday Inn Express, 1100 W. Main St., Tipp City — Plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio plumbing code. Observed self-cleaning oven, which should go to the grease trap, is emptying into the floor sink for the prep sink. Within 30 days, have certified plumber route self-cleaning oven drain line to grease trap.

July 26

• Dollar General, 9063 S. State Route 201, Tipp City — RFE does not comply with Level I certification requirements.

• Troy Elks, 17 W. Franklin St., Troy — Facility does not have an employee with Level II certification in food protection. Observed no Level II Food Safety Certification in facility.

Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed two unapproved employee beverage containers stored on prep table while employee was cutting vegetables.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Improper bare-hand contact with RTE foods. Observed employee cutting vegetables without gloves and contacting RTE vegetables with bare hands. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Repeat: Inadequate number of handwashing sinks. Observed no handwashing sink behind bar.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw chicken stored above fruits and vegetables in two-door reach-in cooler in kitchen area. PIC moved chicken to bottom shelf of cooler.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed residual food debris accumulation on back of slicer blade. PIC was able to wash/rinse/sanitize slicer blade during inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed cooked ground beef, undated, in the two-door reach-in cooler and undated commercially processed deli meats opened from the manufacturer’s packaging and not properly date marked. PIC voluntarily discarded undated TCS foods.

TCS foods not properly thawed. Observed raw chicken thawing in prep sink in tub of water, faucet not running. Thawing must take place either under refrigeration, under cold running water, or cooked from frozen.

Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed residential microwave and residential crock pot in use in facility.

Irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations. Observed no maximum registering thermometer or thermo strips for testing sanitizing temperature of high temp dish machine.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with Level I certification in food protection. Observed no Level I Food Safety Certification in facility.

• DJ Pizza Alley, 18 S. Second St., Tipp City — Critical: TCS foods not being cold-held at the proper temperature. Observed open container of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, which stated refrigerate after opening, stored on the prep table holding at room temperature. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Equipment and/or utensils improper construction. Observed lunch meats, cheese sticks, stored in Sterilite containers that are not food grade. PIC was able to take these food items and stored them in food grade bags inside of the Sterilite containers.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed bucket under plumbing of three-compartment sink to catch leak in plumbing. Repair in accordance with plumbing code.

• Tom’s Pizza, 690 S. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Troy Eagles, 225 N. Elm St., Troy — Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed mold growth on the inside of the ice machine. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Unsafe, adulterated or not honestly presented food not discarded or properly reconditioned. Observed cheese sauce dated 7/2 and 7/13 that were passed their seven-day date mark and discarded. Also observed potato salad dated 7/9 that was not discarded and kept passed the seven-day date mark. PIC voluntarily discarded all TCS food items kept passed their date mark.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: TCS foods not being cold-held at the proper temperature. Observed large plastic container of black bean soup that was holding at 56 degrees in the two-door reach-in cooler in the back of the kitchen. PIC stated it was brought out for about half an hour earlier in the day to reheat to hot hold on the steam table. Facility must ensure that all TCS foods are held at 41 degrees or below for cold holding and at 135 degrees or above for hot holding. Facility must ensure that TCS foods are not kept outside of temperature control long enough to allow the internal temperature of the food to raise that significantly. PIC was able to rapidly cool black bean soup to 41 degrees in the freezer.

No written procedures for time as a public health control. Observed facility does not have a written procedure in place for handling TCS foods kept outside of temperature control using time as a public health control. Facility is keeping TCS foods on ice. Facility is also a Risk Level 3 and must increase food license to Risk Level 4 to be able to use time as a public health control.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Improper use of time as a public health control (four hours). Observed no time stamps on TCS foods being held on ice outside of temperature control for up to four hours. Facility is also not a Risk Level 4 Food Service Operation and would need to increase license to a Risk Level 4 to continue holding TCS foods on ice outside temperature control. PIC was able to time stamp TCS foods held on ice.

Repeat: Improper method for cooling TCS foods. Observed facility cooling cooked chicken breast in single door prep top cooler in front of grill line. Cooling of TCS foods must take place in walk in cooler or in ice bath. Facility cannot use reach-in/prep top coolers to cool TCS foods.

TCS foods not properly thawed. Observed raw bacon thawing in third compartment of three-compartment sink without water running. Also observed pork tenderloin thawing on small prep table beside fryers at room temperature. Thawing must take place either under refrigeration, under cold running water, or cooked from frozen.

Improper storage of food items. Observed bag of onions stored directly on the floor in the walk in cooler. Food and food items must be stored at least 6 inches off the floor.

Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed food contact surface wiping cloths stored on the prep table and not fully submerged in chemical sanitizer at the appropriate concentration.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed deeply scored and scratched cutting boards. Resurface or replace.

No sanitizer test kit available. Observed no chlorine test strips in facility for testing sanitizer levels in the dish machine.

Unclean nonfood-contact surfaces. Observed floor in walk-in freezer soiled with food residual accumulation. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Floor and wall junctures not properly covered or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed missing/damaged cove molding under three-compartment sink.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed water damaged ceiling tiles in the kitchen and in the dry storage area by the walk-in freezer. The leaks causing these damaged tiles need to be identified, repaired, and the ceiling tiles need to be replaced.

• Frisch’s, 20 Troy Town Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Certified, 891 S. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Wendy’s, 825 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

July 24

Piqua Youth Soccer, Pitsenbarger Park, Piqua — The cabinets are damaged and need repair or replaced. Provide test strips to monitor concentration of sanitizer. Provide sanitizer, either chlorine or quaternary ammonia.