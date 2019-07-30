Piqua PD hosts Careful Corners program

Piqua police officer Todd Voskuhl explains all of the equipment that officers carry during Monday’s session of Careful Corners held at the Ohio National Guard Armory.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

Helena Fryman, an incoming kindergartner at Piqua City Schools, checks out the inside of a Piqua Police cruiser on Monday at the Piqua Ohio National Guard Armory during Careful Corners.

Officer Sean Stein of the Piqua Police Department, rear, watches a group of soon-to-be Piqua kindergarten students learn the proper way to cross the street during Careful Corners at the Piqua Ohio National Guard Armory on Monday.