Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports:

TRESPASSING: A complainant advised another female subject entered her residence without permission at approximately 1:40 p.m. on July 26 on the 600 block of West Ash Street.

There was a complaint about individuals “hanging” out at the Southside Laundromat at approximately 1:40 p.m. on July 27 on South Wayne Street. Owner wanted subjects who were not using laundry machines to be trespassed. Contact was made with four individuals who were just using wifi and electricity to charge their phones. Subjects were advised they will be charged next time if they are at the building without washing clothes. All advised they understood and left.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of a female acting irate as she was walking her child at 2:30 p.m. on July 26. The location was redacted. The female appeared to be under the influence of an illegal drug. Officer had a family member pick the child up. Children’s Services was contacted about the situation. The female subject went to UVMC for an evaluation.

There was a report of several subjects yelling at 10:15 p.m. on July 27 in the area of the 500 block of Adams Street. A female was located with an active warrant out of another county. The female was incarcerated on the warrant. Anisha C. Stidham, 41, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor failure to appear and a fifth-degree felony probation violation.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at approximately 5 p.m. on July 26 in the area of East Ash Street and Looney Road. A male subject was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

DOG BITE: Male subject advised his neighbor’s dog got out and bit him on the hand while walking into his residence at approximately 10 p.m. on July 26 on the 700 block of South Downing Street. Complainant did not want to pursue charges, just wanted the incident documented.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Police responded to a call referencing a male subject being dragged by a car at approximately 10:20 p.m. on July 26 on the 8700 block of Sherry Drive.

Police responded to a call referencing two females physically fighting in the street at approximately 6:10 p.m. on July 27 on the 800 block of Virginia Street. Both females were located and cited. Mersadis L. Atkinson, 24, of Sidney, and Sierra N. Stevens, 28, of Piqua, were cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

FIREWORKS VIOLATION: While on patrol, a fireworks violation was observed at approximately 11:15 p.m. on July 26 on the 400 block of Summit Street. A male subject was warned for the violation, and several fireworks were seized.

PRISONER TRANSPORT: Calvin E. Sutton, 57, of Sidney, was transported from the Montgomery County Jail to the Miami County Jail on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor theft on July 27.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: Officer was dispatched to a hit skip accident at approximately 5:15 a.m. on July 27 on the 500 block of West Water Street. A female subject was cited for failure to control and hit/skip.

A hit skip accident was reported at approximately 10:10 p.m. on July 28 on the 700 block of South Street.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: There was a report of a postal carrier who was charged at by a dog at approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 27 on the 400 block of Gordon Street. The postal service advised this is an ongoing issue with the dogs at this residence. The animal shelter arrived on scene and received a witness statement so they could charge the owner.

AGENCY ASSIST: There was a report of a mulch fire at 3:45 p.m. on July 27 on the 1200 block of East Ash Street. The Piqua Fire Department responded and put the fire out.

There was an assist squad call for a male subject who was lying on the sidewalk at approximately 2:30 a.m. on July 28 on the 700 block of Washington Avenue. The male subject was located and warned for disorderly conduct. He was transported home and released to a family member.

UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION: Police responded to a call referencing a party with underage drinking at approximately 11:45 p.m. on July 27 on the 1500 block of Washington Avneue. There were 13 subjects cited for underage consumption of alcohol, including Brendan A. Benge, 19, of Concord Township; Alexandria L. Bristow, 20, of Troy; Samuel D. Geise, 20, of Sidney; Tyler B. Karnehm, 20, of Minster; Grace L. Martin, 20, of Piqua; Myla R. McCrary, 20, of Cridersville; Mason A. Schaffer, 19, of Houston; William T. Smedley, 20, of Sidney; Susan M. Smith, 19, of Sidney; Raven L. Steele, 20, of Cridersville; Coleson J. Watren, 20, of Piqua; Alexis A. Younker, 18, of Sidney; and a female juvenile, 17.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of a vehicle that was keyed along with a lawn ornament thrown off a porch at approximately 12:30 a.m. on July 28 on the 900 block of West Ash Street. The complainant did not see who did it but wanted a report made to document the incident.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: An unknown subject threw eggs on three victims at 8:30 a.m. on July 28 on the 1600 block of Broadway Drive. Vehicles didn’t appear to have any damage.

There was a report of a vehicle being egged at 9:45 p.m. on July 28 on the 1700 block of Nicklin Avenue.

THEFT: A tool was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 900 block of Caldwell Street overnight between July 27-28.

On July 28, there was a report of a blue Roadmaster mountain bike stolen from the 600 block of Miami Street. Unknown when it was stolen in the last couple of days.

There was a report of a vehicle title stolen out of a vehicle overnight between July 27-28 on the 800 block of Vine Street.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: There was a report of two males in the area acting suspicious at 5:45 p.m. on July 28 on the 200 block of Wood Street. The males were located, and one was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The male was cited and released. Fonzie L. Jones, 38, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.