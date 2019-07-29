Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

July 22

• Winans Chocolates & Coffees, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — Facility could not show proof of employee with Level II certification in food protection.

Critical: Facility could not show proof at inspection that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.

Single-service articles or single-use articles stored in prohibited area. Paper towels observed under drain line under three-compartment sink.

Food Service Operation (FSO) did not have a person in charge per shift with Level I certification in food protection.

• BK Rootbeer Inc., 2780 Stonecircle Drive, Troy — Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed mold growth on inside of ice machine. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods not being cold-held at the proper temperature. Observed six gallons of milk holding at 48 degrees Fahrenheit and two bags of ground beef, roughly 10 pounds each, holding at 51 degrees. Person In Charge (PIC) voluntarily discarded all TCS foods holding above 41 degrees.

Inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food. Observed two-door, upright cooler in back storage area was not able to maintain TCS foods at 41 degrees or below. PIC stated that they notice the cooler holding above 41F around 7:30AM on the morning of inspection. PIC stated they called a cooler repair company to come out and recharge the cooler with coolant. This unit cannot be used to store TCS foods until it can be verified to be holding at 41 degrees or below.

Critical: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed the air gap on the prep sink in the kitchen and the air gap on the three-compartment sink in the lobby are not sufficient to prevent back siphonage of gray water. Air gap should be at least twice the diameter of the drain line.

Repeat: No protective shielding on lights. Observed unshielded light bulb under grill hood and unshielded bulbs in the fluorescent light fixture in the kitchen.

Repeat: FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with Level I certification in food protection. Observed no Level I Food Safety Certification in facility.

• Guadalajara’s Mexican Restaurant, 301 E. Troy Pike, Suite C, Covington — No towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s). Observed no paper towels at the hand sink by the prep sink.

Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed mold growth on the inside of the ice machine. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical Repeat: Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration. Observed no chlorine concentration after sanitizing cycle of mechanical, high temp dish machine. PIC was able to change sanitizer jug and a concentration of 100 ppm was observed after sanitizing cycle.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Improper reheating of food for hot-holding. Observed facility using steam table to reheat TCS foods. Steam table was set to 135 degrees. Reheating requirement is 165 degrees in two hours. PIC was able to reheat TCS foods on the stove to 165 degrees within two hours.

Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed carnitas prepared on 7/14 that were not discarded after seven days and burrito sauce dated 7/10 that was not discarded after seven days.

Critical: Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. Observed rubbing alcohol and peroxide stored over condiments and single use cups. PIC moved to another location.

Critical: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed drain/fruit flies behind bar area.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed scored and chipped cutting boards. Resurface or replace.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed prep top cooler broken. PIC was using ice to keep TCS foods at 41 degrees or below and documenting four-hour time limit.

• Market Fresh Foods, 301 Troy Pike, Covington — Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed water damaged ceiling tiles throughout the facility. Replace.

• McDonald’s, 127 N. Miami St., West Milton — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: The back interior surface of the ice machine was observed with a mold-like substance build-up. Remove the ice and clean and sanitize. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC stated the ice machine will be cleaned and sanitized tonight.

Corrected during inspection; Critical: The chicken/hamburger plastic and stainless steel trays were observed with food debris build-up. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC began the process of cleaning and sanitizing the trays.

In the back storage area, boxes of single-serve items were observed being stored adjacent to and below the backflow preventer. To prevent contamination, move single-serve items separate from a water source.

Corrected during inspection; Critical: Multiple food storage containers were observed cracked. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC stated she will begin the process of ordering new containers.

The ice machine ice scoop holder was observed cracked. Replace.

The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with food, dust or a black, mold-like substance build-up: 1. The shelving units in the walk-in cooler 2. The shelving units secured to the walls 3. The back surface of the dinning room soda fountain machine (behind the soda fountain nozzles) 4. The shelf holding the lids in the drive-thru area 5. The shelving units in the stand-up breakfast cooler 6. The food tray cart between the hard top grill and freezer.

Multiple food storage trays were observed with used stickers. Remove the stickers prior to cleaning and sanitizing.

Repeat: In front of the three-compartment sink and dish machine, and then adjacent to the mop sink and in the chemical storage room, inadequate amounts of grout were observed causing pooling water. Add grout.

July 23

• Daily Grind Cafe & Creamery, 4485 Gibson Drive, Tipp City — Facility does not have an employee with Level II certification in food protection. Observed no Level II Food Safety Certification present in facility.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Observed coffee grounds in the hand sink up front, by the coffee machines. Handwashing sinks can be used for handwashing only, the dump sink must be used for dumping drinks. PIC cleaned and sanitized the hand sink and agrees to use for handwashing only.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed slicer blade was dirty to site and touch. PIC stated that lunch meats were sliced the day before inspection, July 22, and residual food debris was observed from that day still present on slicer blade. PIC was able to wash/rinse/sanitize slicer blade and agrees to clean after each use.

Floor and wall junctures not properly covered or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed missing/damaged cove molding under front counter where milk cooler sits. Repair or replace.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with Level I certification in food protection. Observed no employee on site with Level I Food Safety Training.

• Clopay Building Products/Coachman Market C, 1400 W. Market St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed one jalapeno cheddar dog dated 7/22 not discarded by “use-by” date. PIC discarded

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed water-damaged ceiling tiles.

• Hampton Inn, 45 Troy Town Drive, Troy — Repeat: In the storage room, a noncommercial reach-in cooler and freezer were observed being used. Replace with commercial (NSF or like) equipment.

• Grounds for Pleasure Coffeehouse, 115 E. Main St., Tipp City — Observed carpeted mat in front of cooler in the back room.

• Dolphin Club, 2326 State Route 718, Troy — Handwashing sink water below 100 degrees. Observed the hand sink in the kitchen was not able to provide water of 100 degrees for hand washing.

• Logan’s Roadhouse, 1750 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

July 24

• Anchor Vending at Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. County Road 25A, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Covington Care Center, 75 Mote Drive, Covington — Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed the door leading to the courtyard, by the three-door reach-in cooler, had a substantial gap of roughly half an inch in the bottom left hand corner. The door is not tight fitting. Also, around both window AC units there are gaps that exist where light can be seen. Please seal.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed leak in ceiling of walk-in cooler where two cooler panels meet.

Repeat: Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed table where coffee machines and juice dispensers are stored was not properly spaced four inches from wall and was not sealed to wall.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed the walls throughout kitchen and dry storage area are not smooth and easily cleanable. Holes exist throughout facility. The walls behind the three-compartment sink need to be replaced with FRP or stainless steel. The wall behind the coffee machines and juice dispenser is deteriorating and rotting away. The ceiling throughout the kitchen and dry storage is textured plaster and needs to be replaced. All walls, floors, and ceilings need to be smooth and easily cleanable and non-porous and non absorbent.

Repeat: Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises. Observed three-door reach-in cooler no longer functional stored in kitchen. Repair or remove.

• Anchor Vending at New Tech Plastics, 1300 Mote Drive, Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Anchor Vending at Springmead, 4375 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed two pizzas undated and one cheese steak dated 7/22 that was not discarded. PIC voluntarily discarded.

July 25

• Comfort Suites, 1800 Towne Park Drive, Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: At the time of inspection, a small zip-lock bag of sausage links from the previous day were observed at 48 degrees. To limit microbial growth, all TCS food shall be cooled from 135 to 70 degrees within two hours and then 70 to below 41 degrees within four hours. If cooling food, ensure they are meeting this requirement. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the zip lock bag of sausage links was discarded.

At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual who was Level I food safety certified. An individual shall be on staff who is either Level I or Level II certified.

• Market Street Enterprises Inc., 322 W. Market St., Troy — Critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Employee stated that they work on having proper documentation. Email or send this documentation to the Health Depaetment.

No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events.

No towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s).

Improper storage of single-service and single-use articles. Observed coffee stir sticks exposed to the public in the coffee dispensing area, this is allowing the public to touch all of stick with bare hands.

No sanitizer test kit available.

Improper outside storage of solid waste or items not being used. Observed behind the building.

Retail Food Establishment (RFE) does not comply with Level I certification requirements.

• Troy Country Club snack bar, 1830 Peters Road, Troy — Repeat: At the time of inspection, a noncommercial microwave was observed. Replace with commercial (NSF or like).