Area briefs

Raffle offered

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Agricultural Leadership Fund is selling raffle tickets now until Aug. 29.

The grand prize of the raffle is $1,000 while five additional winners will win $100. Tickets are $25 each with only 150 tickets being sold.

This endowment fund is part of, and governed by the Miami County Foundation and a committee manages this ag fund.

As a group, they offer annual grants, evaluate requests from applicants, and award based upon its mission. The Miami County Foundation reviews all distributions to ensure they are provided to non-profit organizations benefiting Miami County agriculture. All money donated to the ag fund remains in a separate account, only to be collated with the total sum of moneys managed by the Miami County Foundation for investment purposes. Along with money management, all accounting and reporting is handled by the Miami County Foundation.

Tickets for the raffle can be purchased online at https://rafflecreator.com/pages/30475/ag-fund-$1000-raffle or call the Miami County Farm Bureau office at 335-1471 to purchase your ticket.

Open house Thursday

TROY — Kettering Physician Network is hosting a free community open house at the new Troy Hospital medical office building from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 from at 600 W. Main St., Troy.

In addition to tours, the open house features light refreshments and a chance to win door prizes. Physicians in the new health center will be on hand to meet the public.

The medical office building opens for business on Tuesday, Aug. 6, offering primary care, and heart and vascular specialties.

Other medical specialties that will soon be offered include orthopedics, brain and spine, cancer care, general surgery, behavioral health, bariatric surgery, and urology.

To pre-register or for more information, visit ketteringphysiciannetwork.org/troy.

LEGO league forming

TROY — FIRST LEGO League is a robotics program for 9-14 year olds, which is designed to get children excited about science and technology and teach them valuable employment and life skills. In FLL, the children program an autonomous robot (using the LEGO MINDSTORMS robot set) to score points on a thematic playing surface, complete a science project, and learn the concept of teamwork.

WACO Learning Center will be hosting an FLL Coach’s Clinic from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 a WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Register or call for more information at 335-9226.

The clinic will cover the three components of an FLL competition, including tips and best practices for a FLL coach, timing of the 2018 season, and programming the EV3 robots. There is no cost to the seminar, and no obligation to coach, but space is limited.