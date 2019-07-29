Local students receive Lions scholarships

TROY — Ashley Rowan, a graduate from Troy High School and the Upper Valley Career Center, and Madison Hildebrand from Newton High School, were chosen as the Troy Lions Club scholarship winners.

Rowan will be attending Sinclair in the fall and will begin her studies in psychology. Hildebrand will attend the University of Cincinnati and major in nursing. The scholarships were awarded based on grades, public works, and their application essays on the importance of community service. Both Rowan and Hildebrand recently attended a Troy Lions Club family picnic along with their family members, where they received their scholarships. The check presentations were performed by scholarship chair Joe Jackson.

The Troy Lions Club is a non-profit community service organization serving Troy, Covington, Piqua, Pleasant Hill, Tipp City, and surrounding areas of Miami County since 1942. Their primary mission is vision health. They also support many other community programs. For more information, see the Lions website at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/Troy_OH or call (937) 335-7345.