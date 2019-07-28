Injuries minor in SR 41 crash

One person was injured when a SUV pulled into the path of a semi on St. RT. 41 at St. Rt. 201 on Saturday afternoon. The driver of the SUV was injured by not seriously in the crash which occurred around 1:15 p.m. The crash is being investigated by the Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today