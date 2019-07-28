Fire convention fun

Christiansburg Fire Chief Bob Hoey, center, officiates as teams from Pleasant Hill and Ludlow Falls fire departments square off in a round of waterball during Saturday’s annual Central Western Ohio Fire Association Convention hosted this year by the Pleasant Hill Fire Department at Newton School. The association, which has more than 80 member departments, has held an annual convention since 1934.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

