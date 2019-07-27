Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

SUSPICIOUS: Complainant reported someone may have attempted to break into her residence sometime between July 1-22 on Park Avenue.

Officer observed a suspicious vehicle in French Park after hours at approximately 11:50 p.m. on July 23. A juvenile was cited for drug abuse.

ANIMAL PROBLEM: A dog bit a female as she was taking her trash out at 2 p.m. on July 22 on the 600 block of North Street. Female was transported to UVMC for injuries. Halee M. Kelzenberg, 22, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor permitting dogs to bite and minor misdemeanor failure to register in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of medical equipment that had been damaged at 2 p.m. on July 22 on the 1600 block of South Main Street. A report was completed for Hospice documenting the damage to the equipment.

THEFT: There was a report of an employee theft investigation at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 22 at the Upper Valley Career Center. The case is pending.

A female juvenile stole property from Ulbrich’s Market at 10:15 a.m. on July 23. The female was charged with theft.

A lawn mower was reported stolen at 6 p.m. on July 22 on the 600 block of Wood Street.

Home Depot requested a rental truck be listed as stolen at 3 p.m. on July 23. Investigation is pending.

There was a report of shoplifting at Family Dollar at 5 p.m. on July 24. Brandi M. Resides, 37, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

DRUG OVERDOSE: There was a report of a drug overdose at 4:40 p.m. on July 22 on the 300 block of South Street. Once on scene, a subject was found to have overdosed on heroin. The male subject was transported to the hospital.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An intoxicated male attempted to get into and drive other people’s vehicles at 7 p.m. on July 22 on the 1500 block of Covington Avenue. Male was cited for disorderly conduct and released to his wife. Robert G. Allenbaugh, 62, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

Complainant advised of a male screaming in the parking lot after hours at 12:05 a.m. on July 23 at the Bethany Center. Officer warned male for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

BURGLARY: A complainant reported several items were stolen out her unlocked residence at 7:50 p.m. on July 22 on the 600 block of Adams Street. Unknown suspects at this time.

SEX OFFENSE: There was a report made on July 23 of a sex offense that happened on July 19. Investigation is pending. The location was redacted.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of juveniles fighting at the skate park at 5:50 p.m. on July 23. There were conflicting stories from witnesses, so several subjects were warned.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: Police responded to a call referencing a stolen vehicle at 10:30 p.m. on July 24 on Miami Street. A female suspect was found running from the vehicle. She was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Laquita S. Petty, 39, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: Police responded to a call referencing a male subject trespassing at the Bethany Center at 9:55 p.m. on July 25. The male was located and found to have an active warrant. He was arrested on the warrant and charged with trespassing. Noah S. Mills, 51, of Houston, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

DRUG OFFENSE: There was a report of subjects near the Southside Landromat possibly using drugs at 12:40 a.m. on July 26. The suspects were located, and two of them had warrants. Suspected drugs were found on one of the suspects and will be charged. Douglas E. Baker, II, 30, of Piqua, was picked up for fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine, first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and a first-degree misdemeanor probation violation.