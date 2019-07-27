Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

July 23

FRAUD: A deputy was contacted by a Concord Twp. resident who stated that an unknown person made several fraudulent charges on his Verizon account and needed a report to assist him in getting refunded.

THEFT: Deputies were dispatched to a theft of a package in the 10000 block of N. County Road 25A at the Paris Court Trailer Park. In further investigation, victim stated he thought it was one of the neighborhood kids. He just wanted his situation documented. This case is closed

July 24

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to a disturbance in the area of Redbud Drive and Lilac Lane, Monroe Township. It was reported a group of subjects were physically fighting in the street. Upon further investigation, the parties that remained on scene were uncooperative with what took place. The subjects were warned for the actions, and ordered to leave the area.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to 500 block of N. County Road 25A, Concord Twp. on a theft complaint. Vehicle parts were stolen off a truck parked in the lot overnight.

July 25

WELFARE CHECK: A deputy responded to the area of State Route 41 and Myers Road in Newton Twp. on multiple reports of a subject walking westbound on State Route 41. The subject was reportedly causing a traffic problem. The subject was wearing black shorts and a red shirt. He was reportedly walking in traffic and appeared to be disoriented. The deputy located the subject on State Route 41 west of Farrington Rd. He was walking westbound on the north side of the road. He was not in traffic, but was walking incorrectly with traffic instead of facing traffic. The subject, identified as Jessie Farnan, appeared to be in mental distress, but not a danger to himself or others. He coherently answered my questions and knew his location. He appeared to be talking to himself. He said he was walking to St. Louis and had most recently been staying in Cincinnati. He indicated he had contact with law enforcement, recently. The deputy learned Troy Police had dealt with him repeatedly overnight. Jessie said he wanted to go somewhere to eat in the next town. The deputy told him the would take him to Gettysburg to get him further west and to a U.S. Route for better access to St. Louis. He said that was fine. The deputy also stated in the report he also wanted to minimize further complaints about him in Miami County. The deputy requested dispatch to contact the Darke County S. O. to alert them of Jessie’s presence in their jurisdiction.

FRAUD: A deputy was contacted by a Laura resident who stated that she was contacted by a company, American Hope

Resources. While speaking to them, the reporting party was convinced she had won $100,000 in a contest she didn’t enter. The unknown male over the phone advised her to pay $5,000.00 in Google gift cards to cover the taxes. The reporting party realized it was a scam after sending $2,500 and requested the incident be documented.