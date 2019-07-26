Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

July 24

DISORDERLY: Alan J Holter, 19, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

INTOX AT ARBY’S: Officers responded to Arby’s for two intoxicated males in the restaurant. One male was arrested for drug abuse.

POSSESION: Brandon Wellman, 24, of Dayton, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substances.

July 25

DRUG ARREST: An officer observed a female crossing West Market Street and South Dorset in a No Crossing sign. The Erika Fugett, 20, of Union, gave false information and officers conducted a consent search and located cocaine. Fugett ran from the officer and was later apprehended. She was charged with a crossing violation, drug abuse, drug paraphernalia warrant and resisting arrest.

THEFT: A theft compliant at Kohl’s was filed. Terry Lucas, 64, of Troy, was charged with theft.

THEFT: A theft complaint at the Troy Aquatic Park was filed.

POSSESSION: Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of W. Market Street. One of the suspects had a concealed knife and an outstanding warrant and was arrest. The driver was charged with possession of methamphetamine and a syringe. Whitney Netzley, 24, of West Milton, was charged with possession of controlled substances, a fifth-degree felony.

CAR GONE: An officer responded to Brookdale of Troy on a stolen vehicle complaint.