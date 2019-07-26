Warrant issued for West Chester attorney

MIAMI COUNTY — On Friday, West Chester defense attorney and former radio personality Lisa Wells, 41, failed to appear in Miami County Common Pleas Court for a show cause hearing and now has a warrant issued for her arrest.

Wells was scheduled to appear for the hearing at 1 p.m. Judge Jeannine Pratt began the proceedings at 1:18 p.m. Judge Pratt noted Wells did not contact the office by phone, email or filed any paperwork that would indicate she would not appear in court on Friday. Judge Pratt issued a warrant for Wells for failure to appear.

Miami County assistant prosecutor Paul Watkins said his office also was not notified or received a notice of appearance from Wells or her counsel.

“The defendant was aware of the date and time,” Watkins said. A notice was also sent by mail on July 1.

Wells allegedly didn’t comply with probation orders to file a report from the Ohio Lawyers Assistance Program, which was part of her probation conditions and in-lieu-of conviction guidelines. At the June 21 hearing, Wells appeared alone and asked for a continuance to seek counsel on her behalf. Judge Pratt granted the continuance so wells could obtain legal counsel.

Pratt granted the former 700 AM-WLW radio personality and legal analyst treatment in lieu of conviction in April 2017 for a two-year period.

At the June 21 hearing, Judge Pratt told Wells that information regarding her condition of in-lieu of conviction had been relayed to her multiple times. Wells claimed she only received a notice about the show cause hearing and no further communication from Miami County Probation.

Wells also appeared 45 minutes late to a previous hearing held on May 13. Wells said she had timing issues with her calendar and phone.

Wells entered a plea of guilty to four counts of fifth-degree felony aggravated drug possession and OVI in April 2017. She was granted treatment in lieu of conviction and ordered to complete treatment programs and other conditions as part of the ILC program.

In November 2016, Wells was re-indicted by a grand jury on the charges stemming from a traffic stop in January 2016, by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Wells on Jan. 25, 2016, on Interstate-75 near Piqua for expired registration. According to court records, the trooper also noted that Wells was weaving in her lane and even crossing the lines on each side of her lane. The trooper reportedly saw pills in plain view before searching the vehicle. The trooper seized oxycodone, alprazolam (also known as Xanax), amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

Wells is an attorney and former radio personality from West Chester and was a frequent call-in guest on the Bill Cunningham Show on 700 AM-WLW.

Lisa Wells, 41, failed to appear for a court hearing

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

