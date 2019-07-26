Kim Block, Marcela Wigley, and her daughter Faith Block, 7, l-r, and Concord Twp. employee Neil Rhoades check out the condiments table during Friday’s Miami Co. Cattleman’s Association Lunch on the Lawn event in Troy. The monthly luncheon is held on the last Friday of the month throughout the summer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event averages 275-300 ribeye steaks per month, along with 150-175 hamburgers and 50-100 hotdogs.

Isabella Hutchinson, 14, Tilly Striley, 4, and Savannah Tillman, 9, all of Troy, serve drinks during Friday’s monthly Miami Co. Cattleman’s Lunch on the Lawn event on the courthouse plaza in Troy. The three were representing the Hoofin’ It 4-H Club.

Ed and Maria Crist of Troy find a shady spot to enjoy their Miami Co. Cattleman’s Association lunch on the courthouse plaza on Friday.

