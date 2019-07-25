Former Children’s Services director enters guilty pleas

MIAMI COUNTY — The former director of the Miami County Children’s Services Board — which has since merged with and been brought under the oversight of Miami County Job and Family Services — entered pleas of guilty to tampering with records and theft in office during a hearing on Thursday afternoon.

June A. Cannon, 55, of Beavercreek, waived her right to a grand jury and entered pleas of guilty to five counts of third-degree felony tampering with records and five counts of fifth-degree felony theft in office in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in August 2018 into allegations of fraud and theft involving mileage reimbursement claims, questionable credit card reimbursements, and time worked at the Children’s Services Board involving Cannon, who had served as the board’s executive director since April 13, 1998. The sheriff’s office served a search warrant at the board’s office in early March of this year. Items consisting primarily of receipts, documents, and ledgers were seized by detectives. Cannon’s employment with the board was terminated shortly thereafter.

Cannon’s guilty pleas were part of a plea agreement with the state, which Cannon’s attorney Andrew Pratt said included the state prosecutors not pursuing another 10 counts in the indictment. A sentencing of community control was also recommended for Cannon, and prosecutors are expected to stay silent during Cannon’s sentencing. The restitution in the case is also $266.70.

The hearing was presided over by visiting Judge David Faulkner. Faulkner explained that, if Cannon is not sentenced to community control, she faces between nine and 36 months in prison for the tampering with records charges and between six and 12 months in prison for the theft in office charges. Cannon also faces fines up to $10,000 and fines up to $2,500 for each of the tampering and theft charges, respectively.

If Cannon is sentenced to community control, she faces up to five years of supervision.

Cannon is also forever disqualified from holding public office or public employment, Faulkner said.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered for Cannon. She is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 2.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

