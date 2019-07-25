Beer-tasting event to benefit river stewardship

PIQUA — Edison State Community College and the Upper Valley Career Center will host displays featuring their kayaks and student water activities at this summer’s Down The River Down A Beer ( DARDAB) event.

DARDAB is a fundraising event in its sixth year. It was created to help fund bike trail usage and river stewardship along the Great Miami River in the Piqua area. Proceeds have gone to Edison State Community College, Upper Valley Career Center, and Protecting Our Water Ways (POWW). Those funds were used to purchase kayaks and a variety of necessary gear and supplies needed to develop water programming for the students in their ecologic, environmental, recreational and economic efforts and POWW’s annual river cleanup activity.

According to organizer Dr. James Burkhardt, “the Great Miami River is a wonderful community resource that is underutilized, and we hope that this endeavor will showcase the natural beauty and the need to properly maintain it as our resource. Both corporate sponsors and individual attendees have made the donations possible as they enjoyed these evenings of river fires, 99 craft beers, a silent auction, and live music. We’re looking forward moving this year to a temporary location on the river at the former power plant while Lock 9 Park is under construction.”

Down A River Down A Beer will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 from 6-10 p.m. behind the former city power plant, located at 919 S. Main St. in Piqua, which features a park-like area along the Great Miami River.

Breweries and distributors will be on hand to share information about their many varieties of beer. Nearly 30 outdoor stations will be manned by volunteers and stocked with 99 craft beers for tasting. Admission tickets buy an evening of music, fire, fun, and adult beverages. Attendees receive a souvenir DARDAB tasting glass and tickets for 20 three-oz samples of beer. Water and wine are also available.

Popular local musicians ReFlektion will entertain all evening and a silent auction of high-quality beer-swag items will take place. Beer tastings begin at 6 p.m. At dusk, the traditional River Fire Rings, floating river braziers created and sponsored by French Oil Mill Machinery Company will be ceremonially lighted with torches to blaze throughout the evening.

DARDAB is produced by volunteers and sponsored by Mainstreet Piqua. Major sponsors are Unity National Bank, McColloch-Baker Insurance, and the Great Miami Riverway.

For details, ticket locations and event updates, visit Down A River Down A Beer on Facebook or downariverdownabeer.com.

