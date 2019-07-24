Piqua BOE approves standards-based report card

PIQUA — The Piqua Board of Education heard from Teresa Anderson, director of curriculum for K-6, about the implementation of a standards-based report card for primary grades during its regular meeting on Wednesday.

“At the primary level, we’re beginning to convert to the points scale instead of using letter grades, so that transition will begin this year,” Anderson said.

Anderson added that the intermediate buildings will be doing a combination of the points scale and letter grades for another year to two years while the transition takes full effect in the primary grades.

Work is currently being done now, Anderson said, to determine the most effective ways to introduce this new system to parents so that they fully understand the changes set to take place and what they can expect from the new report cards.

The new grading system will implement a four-point mastery scale for each subject with the points described as follows:

• 4 — Exceeds grade level expectations.

• 3 — Goal: meeting grade level expectations.

• 2 — Approaching grade level expectations.

• 1 — Limited: skills are limited, frequent support is needed.

Anderson added that the purpose of the new grading system is to provide parents with a more clear idea of where their children are with regard to their progress and skill in each subject.

“In a standards-based report card, you will see every specific component … so, you will be able to tell exactly where (the) strengths and weaknesses are and what needs worked on,” she said.

In other business, the board approved:

• The resignation and hiring of personnel.

• The superintendent’s agenda.

• Revisions/update to NEOLA Board Policy.

The next regular board meeting will be held on Aug. 22, at 6 p.m., at the board offices, at 215 Looney Road.

By Aimee Hancock

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com.

