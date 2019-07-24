Edison State board appoints new leadership

PIQUA — For the first time in college history, a female Board of Trustees chair, vice chair, and president are leading Edison State Community College.

Tami Baird Ganley and Marvella Fletcher were named the Edison State Board of Trustees chair and vice chair, respectively. The pair joined Edison State’s first female president, Dr. Doreen Larson, in leadership earlier this year.

“Vice Chair Marvella Fletcher and I are quite proud to serve alongside Edison State’s first female President, Dr. Doreen Larson,” said Baird Ganley.

Baird Ganley, who got her start at Edison State as an adjunct instructor, joined the Board of Trustees in 2015. As director and president of Baird Funeral Home in Troy, Baird Ganley has been active in leadership roles in the field of funeral service including the state association and the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. As a lifelong resident of Troy, Baird Ganley has served in various capacities with numerous local community organizations.

Baird Ganley understands the vital role that Edison State plays in the community.

“We are fortunate to have an excellent educational institution available to our families and businesses right in our communities,” said Baird Ganley.

“Edison State is meeting the needs of high school students, adult students, as well as workforce development for local businesses. My hope for the future is to see Edison State continue on the path to growth and excellence in education,” added Baird Ganley.

Marvella Fletcher is joining Baird Ganley as vice chair of the Edison State Board of Trustees. Fletcher joined the Edison State Board of Trustees in 2013 after retiring in 2008 from serving 10 years as vice president of finance at Wayne Hospital in Greenville. During her time at Wayne Hospital, she also served as the compliance officer and chaired numerous internal committees. Previously, Fletcher served as Greenville City auditor and the clerk of City Council.

It is the mission of the Board of Trustees to act as stewards of the college. The Board of Trustees of Edison State Community College shall guide the college to its preferred future as measured against high standards of organizational health, innovation, and progress, and will maintain educational and public accountability.

Marvella Fletcher https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/07/web1_Marvella-Fletcher.jpg Marvella Fletcher Tami Baird Ganley https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/07/web1_Tami-Baird-Ganley.jpg Tami Baird Ganley Provided photo Left to right, Edison State Board of Trustees Vice Chair Marvella Fletcher, Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson, and Edison State Board of Trustees Chair Tami Baird Ganley. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/07/web1_ESCC_Leadership.jpg Provided photo Left to right, Edison State Board of Trustees Vice Chair Marvella Fletcher, Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson, and Edison State Board of Trustees Chair Tami Baird Ganley.

Baird Ganley, Fletcher appointed as chair, vice chair