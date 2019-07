Scholarship winners named

TIPP CITY — The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 586, Tipp City, has awarded $500 scholarship s

Alexis Otstot is a senior attending Bowling Green University majoring in Early Childhood Education; Charlie Weir, a graduate student at Wittenberg University majoring in Educational Leadership; Emily Burleson, a freshman enrolled in the University of Evansville, Evansville, Ind., majoring in Health Services Administration; and Kayla Mullen, a senior enrolled at Wright State University majoring in Sports Medicine.