Area briefs

Road to close

TROY — Riverside Drive from Adams Street to Orchard Drive will be closed to through traffic from Monday, July 29 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. for roadway construction.

LeFevre Road in Elizabeth Township will be closed through Friday, July 26 between Weddle Road and State Route 201 for a culvert replacement.

Exhibit continues

TROY — Brukner Nature Center invites area residents to view a summer art exhibit featuring photographs by Doug McLarty.

McLarty’s distinctive nature-based photography aims at creating a dramatically heightened “zone of intimacy” with nature, where recognition of surroundings is heightened, narrowed and focused. His nature photos are created using a modified digital scanning process — scanography — embracing the limited depth-of-field of a flatbed scanner and allowing for a high level of detail

All proceeds from this exhibit will support the development of a pollinator garden, a haven of native plants created for native insects. The photographs will be on exhibit and for sale through Sunday, Sept. 4. Admission is $2.50 per person and BNC members are free.

Lunar landing to be topic

TIPP CITY — Come and hear and share stories of the first lunar landing from Tipp City residents Mike Jackson, Gordon Honeyman and members of the Tippecanoe Historical Society on Aug. 15 at the Tipp City Library. The discussion will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tipp-Monroe Community Services will provide moon-themed refreshments. There is no charge for this program, but you must pre-register at tmcomservices.org.

Committee meeting for Troy Christian rezoning set

TROY — The community and economic development committee will meet at 5:15 July 25 to provide a recommendation for the rezoning of parcels to a planned development. The applicant is Troy Christian Schools. The rezoning will have a third reading at the Aug. 5 meeting.

The rezoning is to include the Arbogast Performing Arts Center and for the school to build an additional 6,000-square- foot addition to the elementary school. The intent is also to re-plat two smaller properties onto the larger property at 700 S. Dorset Road, and to leave the vacant lot to the south as it exists today. The APAC is proposed to be 26,500 square feet and nearly 40 feet high. The development will have 572 parking spaces total. The planning commission information included that traffic plans continue with the city engineer, traffic engineer and architect.

Two residents asked a variety of questions concerning zoning and parking for the APAC at the previous council meeting. Jessica Echols, executive director of the APAC, answered the questions. She said the APAC would be leasing the property from Troy Christian Schools, which owns the property. She said they’ve received permission from the Premier Health South campus to utilize their parking space for evening events and said it has worked very well with a recent event.