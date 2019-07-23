Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports:

BURGLARY: Police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Street for a burglary complaint at 1:30 p.m. on July 19. Victim stated someone broke in while she was gone and took items.

Police responded to a reported burglary at the Piqua Village Apartments on the 1300 block of Covington on July 19. The burglary took place between 6-7:30 p.m. on July 19. Police cleared the residence, finding no suspects on scene. Investigation is pending.

THEFT: A caller reported items stolen from outside his residence on the 200 block of Upway Drive, and the items went missing sometime between July 18-19.

ACCIDENT: A traffic crash was reported at 2:45 p.m. on July 19 in the area of Spring and East High streets. A driver was cited for a right-of-way violation in the intersection.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A caller reported that his vehicle had been hit sometime between July 18-19 on the 800 block of Boone Street. There was minor damage to the driver’s side mirror.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A caller advised that a neighbor’s dog bit her dog at approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 19 on the 800 block of Brice Avenue. The dog was not injured. The caller wanted the incident to be documented.

WARRANT: There was a report of two subjects in a vehicle at a vacant property at 9:20 p.m. on July 19 on the 1100 block of Garbry Road. It was determined that the two subjects who were located had permission to be there by the owner. One of the subjects was found to have an active warrant and was incarcerated on the warrant. Philip E. Stromberg, 24, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

A caller reported an adult male neighbor had threatened her at 6:15 p.m. on July 20 on the 1600 block of South Main Street. The adult male was contacted and found to have an active warrant. The parties were advised to avoid each other, and they both stated they understood. The male was taken into custody on the warrant. Shawn M. Henslee, 48, of Covington, was picked up on first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property, first-degree misdemeanor misuse of a credit card, and minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Police were dispatched to a suspicious complaint at 2:20 p.m. on July 21 on the 500 block of Wilson Avenue. Dispatch advised a male living out of his car was acting suspicious in the alley. The male was arrested on a warrant and charged with resisting and obstructing. Emerson S. Reed, 20, of Piqua, was picked up on charges of second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and a fifth-degree felony probation violation. Kayla M. Wagner, 18, of Piqua, was also cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

SUSPICIOUS: A subject reported a male was harassing her while she was walking at approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 19 on South Downing Street. Both subjects were spoken with and told to stay away from each other.

AGENCY ASSIST: There was a squad call for a female unconscious in a vehicle at approximately 12:15 a.m. on July 20 on the 400 block of Wood Street. Upon arrival, the female was found to be sleeping and homeless. She gave consent to search the vehicle. The officer did not locate anything of note. The female refused the squad.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Police responded to a call referencing a male subject being punched at approximately 7 p.m. on July 20 on the 600 block of Wood Street. Upon arrival, it was found both males were willingly engaged in fighting. Both males were cited for disorderly conduct. Brady R. Pooler, 24, of Piqua, and Jacob A. Selle, 26, of Piqua, were cited with minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a male subject who overdosed at a residence on the 300 block of South Street at 7:30 a.m. on July 21. The male was cited with disorderly conduct. Ryan J. Simpson, 24, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

A female subject reported a known male subject was intoxicated, throwing items, and pushing her at approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 21 on Parkridge Place. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct and incarcerated. Raymond M. Waldon, 46, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

OVI: An adult female was taken into custody at the scene of a disturbance at 8:25 p.m. on July 20 on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue. Multiple witnesses identified her attempting to hit people with her car and fighting with people. Tanya L. Lantz, 41, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence, minor misdemeanor reckless operation, and minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.