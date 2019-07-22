Sadie Bass Band featured for Fridays on Prouty

TROY — County music singer Sadie Bass could be the poster child for outlaw country music. Her small-town roots taught her everything she needed to know about hunting, fishing, softball playing, pick-up truck driving and chasing her dreams. To Sadie, living the dream means writing songs about faith and family, romance and growing up country. Singing country music is what she loves best.

The Sadie Bass Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 on Prouty Plaza.

This is a free downtown Troy, summer concert thanks to sponsors. Bring a lawn chair.

Presented by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center in conjunction with Troy Main Street, funded in part by a grant from The Troy Foundation and sponsorship support from Alvetro Orthodontics, Kettering Health Network and Premier Health Upper Valley Medical Center.

For more information, on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit www.troyhayner.org