Both drivers die in head-on collision

ELIZABETH TWP. — Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Elizabeth Township medics responded to a double fatal crash in the 6100 block of East State Route 41, Troy, around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The Miami County Coroner was called to the scene of what has been determined as a head-on collision.

Both drivers were deceased at the scene, according to reports. The victims have not yet been identified.

No other occupants were in the vehicles, according to reports.

East State Route 41 was closed at State Route 201 and Hufford Road to allow for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction team to respond to the scene of the incident.

Christiansburg Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The investigation remains under investigation.

