Troy Christian Schools guidance director honored

TROY – Troy Christian Schools Guidance Director Steve Peterson was awarded Guidance Counselor of the Year award at the Annual Conference of the North American Coalition for Christian Admissions Professionals (NACCAP). The May 29-June 1 conference took place at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn.

Phil Kay, NACCAP board president, presented the Guidance Counselor of the Year award. Chant Thompson, executive director, read the award narrative.

“I was extremely humbled by this award,” said Peterson. He also shared that this organization attracts exceptional guidance counselors and to be named alongside many quality counselors is an honor. This award is a nominated award with a review by committee.

Peterson has had various roles during his 20 years at Troy Christian Schools, including as a teacher, principal, and guidance director. His favorite role has been working in guidance, helping students consider post-high school options. He enjoys helping them consider a life of service and ministry — to be SALT in their world now: Speak, Act, Lead and Think like Jesus Christ. In June 2017, Peterson completed the NACCAP Guidance Counselor certification. This is a yearlong professional development program, covering all aspects of college admission counseling and advising.

