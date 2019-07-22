Baugham Family Band concert coming to Hayner

TROY — Join the Hayner for a feel-good Saturday night in the courtyard with the Baugham Family Band on Aug. 3.

The Baugham Family has been part of the Dayton music scene for over a decade. The Baugham Family Band includes Pam, one half of the popular folk duo Sweet Betsy; David, a finger style and slap guitar artist; and Anna, a vocalist. Siblings David and Anna have performed together and individually for the past five years, sharing favorite covers, gospel, folk and their own compositions.

This musical family will come together on Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. to share the Baugham Family music with your family in the courtyard at Hayner, located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy. They will be performing favorites from the 1950s-80s like Mr. Bojangles, Billy Jean and Dream a Little Dream.

Provided photo The Baughman Family Band will perform on Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the courtyard at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/07/web1_Baugham-Family-Band-hayner-concert-CMYK.jpeg Provided photo The Baughman Family Band will perform on Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the courtyard at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy.