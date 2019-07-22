Restaurant inspections

Inspections provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

July 15

• Sheehan Bros Vending Services at Raymath, 2323 N. State Route 55, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Remedi RX, 1740 Commerce Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Sheehan Bros Vending Services at Hobart Corp., 750 Lincoln Ave., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Conagra Foods Inc., 801 Dye Mill Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• FTG Concessions LLC, 401 N. Main St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

July 16

• Needler’s Fresh Market, 982 N. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Mr. Ds Vending at Interstate 75 rest area, Piqua — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

July 17

• Kettering Health Network’s Troy Hospital, 600 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• West Milton Stop & Go, 1046 S. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with Level II certification in food protection. Observed no Level II Food Safety Certification in facility.

Repeat: No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events. Observed no written procedure for cleaning of bodily fluids.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed small gap in bottom corner of back door in the back room. The door is rusting out and a small gap can be seen in the bottom corner where light can be seen.

Critical repeat: No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system. Facility has no backflow preventer installed on facility. A backflow preventer needs to be installed within 30 days from date of inspection.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed missing and water damaged ceiling tiles above the water heater in the back room and above the coffee pots by the restroom. The leaks need to be repaired and the ceiling tiles need to be replaced.

Repeat: Retail food establishment does not comply with Level I certification requirements. Observed no Level I Food Safety Certification in facility.

• Abbott Labs, 1 Abbott Parkway, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Apex Vending Company at S&K Tool, 955 N. Third St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Apex Vending Company at Stillwater Technologies, 1040 S. Dorset Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Subway, 11 N. High St., Covington — Plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio plumbing code.

Critical repeat: No approved backflow prevention device on the newly-installed water line with nozzle to fill up pitchers of lemonade.

Critical: Plumbing system components not constructed or repaired with approved materials.

• Catlow, 2750 State Route 40, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• 3 Sigma Corporation, 5530 Fair Lane, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Indian Hills 4-H Camp, 8212 W. Lauver Road, Pleasant Hill — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Buffalo Jacks, 137 S. High St., Covington — Repeat: The ceiling in the male restroom near the bar was observed in disrepair and with mold growth. Check for leaks and repair or replace the ceiling in the male restroom.

• Chick-Fil-A, 1910 W. Main St., Troy — In the walk-in freezer, boxes of food were observed being stored on the floor.

In the back kitchen area, multiple shelving units, bottom shelves of prep or storage tables, and sides of equipment were observed with dust, food or grease debris build-up. Also, in the front serving area (drive-thru and dining room) the back internal surfaces of the ice bins were observed with a black, mold-like substance build-up.

• Piqua Country Club Snack Bar, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua — Corrected during inspection; critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Manager is working on this and the Chef will provide the concession with proper documents for the food workers.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed floor that has been painted coming up and chipping.

July 18

• Covington Care Center, 75 Mote Drive, Covington — Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed the door leading to the courtyard, by the three-door reach-in cooler, had a substantial gap of roughly half an inch in the bottom left hand corner. The door is not tight fitting. Also, around both window AC units there are gaps that exist where light can be seen. Please seal.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed leak in ceiling of walk-in cooler where two cooler panels meet.

Repeat: Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed table where coffee machines and juice dispensers are stored was not properly spaced 4 inches from wall and was not sealed to wall.

Critical repeat: Air gap still not sufficient for drain lines of juice machine and ice machine. Recheck in one week.

Repeat: Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises. Observed three-door reach-in cooler no longer functional stored in kitchen. Repair or have removed.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed the walls throughout kitchen and dry storage area are not smooth and easily cleanable. Holes exist throughout facility. The walls behind the three-compartment sink need to be replaced with FRP or stainless steel. The wall behind the coffee machines and juice dispenser is deteriorating and rotting away. The ceiling throughout the kitchen and dry storage is textured plaster and needs to be replaced. All walls, floors, and ceilings need to be smooth and easily cleanable, non-porous and non absorbent.

• McDonald’s, 127 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Circle K, 3519 S. County Road 25-A, Troy — Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual certified in Level I Food Safety. Have an individual on hand who has either Level I or Level II Food Safety Certification.

• Logan’s Roadhouse, 1750 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected during inspection; critical: In the line chicken prep cooler, food items were observed holding between 50 and 52 degrees Fahrenheit. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the food items were discarded. Also, the salad cold holding unit on the line was leaking water. Repair or replace.

Corrected during inspection: In the salad reach-in cooler, water from above was observed leaking onto unprotected plates of salads and half head of lettuce. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the salads were discarded along with the head of lettuce.

Multiple cutting boards in the kitchen were observed with scratches and scoring resulting in them being not easily cleanable. Replace or resurface.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Multiple food storage containers were observed with cracks and corners missing. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, he began the process of discarding any cracked or broken food storage containers. Continue discarding.

Throughout the kitchen, shelving units, exterior and interior surfaces of equipment and bottom shelves of tables were observed with food, dust and grease build-up.

In the dirty dish area, floor tiles were observed missing and cracked. Also, inadequate amounts of grout were observed both resulting in standing water. Replace any cracked or missing floor tiles and add additional grout.

• Rudy’s Dairy Bar, 1125 S. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Wendy’s, 3 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee drinks in unapproved containers and stored in unapproved locations. Observed a can of Redbull stored on the hand sink by the three-compartment sink and a coffee stored above the raw burger meat well. Employees must eat and drink in a designated location and store their food and beverage in a spill-proof container where it cannot contaminate clean equipment, utensils, or food.

Handwashing sink water below 100 degrees. Observed the newly installed hands-free hand sink by the front counter/Frosty machine was not able to provide water of 100 degrees for hand washing.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed the hand sink by the three-compartment sink was leaking. Observed pooling water on floor beneath hand sink and observed water leaking from under the sink in the corner where two stainless steel panels meet. Repair or replace.

July 19

• Winans, 1201 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed back door propped wide open.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed the wall surrounding the back door of the facility is water damaged and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. The source of the water/moisture damage needs to be identified, stopped, and the wall surrounding the door needs to be repaired so that it is smooth and easily cleanable.

• Troy Bowl, 1530 McKaig Ave., Troy — Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with Level II certification in food protection. Observed no Level II Food Safety Certification in facility.

Repeat: Handwashing sink water below 100 degrees. Observed all three hand sinks in the kitchen area were only able to provide water of 77 degrees for hand washing.

Critical repeat: Mechanical high temperature dish machine still not able to reach required 160 degrees at dish surface for sanitizing. Hot water heater pilot light was out. Pilot light was relit while inspector was present. Recheck within one week.

Critical repeat: Observed nacho cheese holding at 93 degrees. Person in charge discarded nacho cheese and agrees to not use unit for hot holding until it can be repaired and holding at 135 degrees or above.

Repeat: Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed non-commercial toaster in kitchen.

Repeat: Irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations. Observed no maximum registering thermometer in facility.

Repeat: Food service operator did not have a person in charge per shift with Level I Certification in food protection. Observed no Level I Food Safety Certification in facility.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

June 27

• Sunrise Center for Adults, 316 N. College St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

• Premier Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua — Provide paper towels for men’s room. Restroom must have paper towels and hand soap available at all times.

June 28

• Stone Ground Deli, 122 W. High St., Piqua — Provide a thermometer for hot holding case.

July 17

• Cassano’s Inc., 1577 Covington Ave., Piqua — Temperature in walk-in above 41 degrees. Peppers 47 degrees, sauce, 46 degrees. Keep all TCS foods below 41 degrees to prevent bacterial growth. Maintenance called. The pizza cutter is not being washed enough. Must wash every four hours of continued use. Observed unlabeled spray bottle. Label all food containers to prevent misuse. The interior of the walk in cooler and interior of door and door to refrigerator need cleaning.

July 18

• Piqua City Pool, Pitsenbarger Park, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.