Community Calendar

Today

• ROCK PIQUA: The Eric Sowers Band, a country rock band, will perform as part of the Rock Piqua Concert series on Canal Place, next to Winans Coffee and Chocolate and behind the 300 block of North Main Street, beginning at 8 p.m. A food truck also will be featured at the event.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• TEEN TIME: Teens 12 and up are invited to the Milton-Union Public Library from 3-4:30 p.m. to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• MINDFULNESS IN MOTION: The Miami County Park District will hold its Mindfulness in Motion program at 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is designed to help children connect to nature using mindful strategies. We will practice mindfulness by taking nature hikes, meditation, journaling, craft and/or story. Each program will differ slightly, but we will always have a short mindful nature hike. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MOTH WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a moth walk from 9:30-11 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist and discover some of the most gorgeous nighttime critters, moths. A black light and sugar bait will be used to lure in these beautiful insects. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DISCOVERY DAY: Discovery Day will be offered at the Piqua Public Library in the lobby. A performance by comedy juggler, and ventriloquist Mike Hemmelgarn will be from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Appropriate for ages 3-11. From 1-3 p.m. on the Fort Piqua Plaza Fourth Floor, play with LEGO with LEGO artist and Columbus LEGO Club member Anita Howitt. Appropriate for ages 5 and up.

• FISH: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a three-piece fish dinner with coleslaw, rolls and french fries beginning at 6 p.m.

• GOD’S TABLE: God’s Table, a free meal open to the community sponsored by the Women of Westminster, will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua.

• SIT ‘N SEW: Bring your sewing machine and project and share ideas while partipants work from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. For more information, call 773-6753.

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers. Cove Spring Church will host a harvest supper from 5 pm to 7 pm on Saturday, October 27, at the church, 5705 Walnut Grove Road. The meal includes choice of barbecue sandwich, hot dog or coney dog; chips; salad; homemade cookie or brownie; and drink. Freewill donation requested. Meal delivery will be available for farmers harvesting crops in the Miami East school district. Delivery requests can be made from 4 pm to 6 pm the day of the supper. Call (937) 371-1126.

Sunday

• OPEN HOUSE: English Veterinary Services, 1470 W. Main St., Tipp City, will hold an open house from 2-5 p.m. to celebrate the retirement of Dr. Martin E. English from veterinary practice after 38 years. Friends and current and past clients are invited to stop in to say hello and also meet Dr. Johnna Smith, who will be continuing the veterinary practice at this location.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its dog social “Working Dogs” from 1-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 East State Route 41, east of Troy. Participants can watch a live sheep herding demonstration with special guest Chris Thompson, his wonderful border collies and real sheep. Don’t miss this fun event! Remember owners are responsible for their dogs – please clean up after your pet. Meet at the park entrance. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE PLAY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Play program from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• VIEW FROM VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m., as you learn to identify our feathered friends. So come on out, enjoy the camaraderie in our third story window on wildlife. All levels of birders welcome. Check out the feeders for winter finches — pine siskins, purple finches and redpoll. Binoculars available for use.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 8-11 a.m. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• POPS CONCERT: A summertime tradition, The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra led by conductor, Keitaro Harada, will return to Troy’s Prouty Plaza at 8 p.m. The first half of the program will feature different kinds of dance and the second half will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Moon Landing. In case of severe weather, the concert will take place at the Troy Christian High School auditorium, 556 N. Adams St. Bring your lawn chairs. The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Concert is presented by The Troy Foundation and the city of Troy, and is open to the public at no charge.

• POLLINATOR PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will be at the Bradford Public Library every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. for a Universe of Pollinators Quest Program. Students can check out books hand-picked by the park district staff. Activities pertaining to the book are done at home. Once an activity is complete, students can collect prizes. Backpacks put together by the park district will be available for check-out as well to assist with the activities.

• MOVIE MONDAY: Movie Monday, a free event for all ages, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Each week during the summer, staff will show a full length movie (rated PG or G) and even have free popcorn. If students or parents want to bring in their own snack they may do so, but no powdered snacks like Pixie Sticks or Fun Dip and no drinks that have bright dye in them. The movie will follow with a couple of rounds of bingo where students can win prizes. Parents may stay with their children, but movie-goers are chaperoned by library staff and teen volunteers. Bingo will dismiss at 4 p.m.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer at 6:30 p.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your Funday at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Visit the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Mondays mornings through July 22 to explore the weekly theme, make a related craft, and answer the Question of the Week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will have the Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m.; the newsletter will be published at 9:30 a.m.; the center will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Hand and Foot will be offered at 1 p.m.

• PULLED PORK: Pulled pork sandwiches and coleslaw will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. fort $5.

• BOOK CLUB: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 6:30 p.m. for Novel Conversations to discuss this month’s suggested reading, “Life’s Golden Ticket” by Brendon Burchard. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more. Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month; they read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agenda

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet immediately following the regular council meeting.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

Tuesday-Thursday

• ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold its beginning archery multi-day class from 1:30-3 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. This series of classes will focus on teaching safety and technique. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of three and class maximum of six. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Tuesday

• GUITARIST: Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will perform at Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade Series at 7:30 p.m. It is not necessary to bring a chair to these concerts, but room is available up front if you want to bring a blanket. For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing in a Euchre tournament beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A hot dog lunch will be offered. Blood pressure and blood glucose screenings will be offered from 9-10 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• READ WITH PROPS: Students in grades 3-6 will from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to read with visual props, share ideas, and make illustrations. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join staff at Brukner Nature Center from 5-9 p.m. for this month’s Dine to Donate at Chipotle, 1934 W. Main St., Troy. Chipotle will donate 33 percent of total net sales from purchases made by supporters of BNC. Supporters must present a flier, which can be found online or show the flier on their mobile device to the cashier. No coupons, discounts or other offers are valid during the fundraiser event. Good on dine-in and carry-out. Proceeds will help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; exercise at 10 a.m.; “Troy in the 1860s” at 11:30 a.m.; and Young at Art from 1-3 p.m.

• STORYBOOK: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff 1:30 p.m. at Brukner Park, located behind the library to enjoy the Miami County Park District sharing a story and activities about pollinators and pollination. For ages Pre-K and up. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• SPECIAL SESSION: The West Milton Council will meet in a special council session at the Municipal Buildingat 7:30 p.m. for the consideration of a zoning change.

• STORY TIME: Story time will be offered at 9 and 10 a.m. with Miss Laurie at the J.R. Clark Public Library, Covington. Children will be talking about the ocean and the seas. For show and tell, bring a flashlight.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

• GAME NIGHT: Game night will be offered from 6-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Board games, card games and more will be offered in the Louis Room.

• BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-0325 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday-Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• KNITTING CLASS: The fourth Tuesday of every month is a knitting and crochet class for beginners and pros alike at the Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• BOOK CLUB: Join staff at 1 p.m. for an out of this world good time at the annual youth summer book club. Staff will enjoy book discussions, a snack, and crafts. For children in grade 3 and up. Additional scheduled dates for the Beam Me Up Book Club include July 24. No registration is required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for yoga this summer on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning. Great for beginners. Wear comfortable clothes and bring your own mat. Water will be provided. Please ring the doorbell for entry. Instruction is by DVD. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• BABY & ME: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff during the Summer Library Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. During this 7-week summer session, children from birth to age two and a caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• KIWANIS: WHIO meteorologist Jesse Maag will speak at noon at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Jess Nielson, a designer, innovator and architectural artist. Nielson will share her new collection of curated goods designed to share Ohio’s rich history of innovation. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at 12:00 p.m. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m, and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• STORYBOOK TRAIL: from 2 – 3pm on The Square. Join a naturalist from the Miami County Park District as participants read on the Storybook Trail from 2-3 p.m. on the square in Piqua. Offered by the Piqua Public Library.

• HOT SHOTS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer hot shots at 6 p.m.

• BULLET JOURNAL: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 1:30 p.m. to make a Bullet Journal. If you enjoy making lists, taking notes, tracking things, and doodling, join staff to learn how to combine all these things into a journal. Journal provided. For teens only. Registration is requiredby visiting the library or call 339.0502, Ext. 128, to register.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be offered from 5-6:15 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Meals will be served in the church’s activity center and are $7, with a child’s size being $3. The menu can be found at hoffmanumc.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• BROWN BAG: Brown Bag Books will meet from noon to 1 p.m. in the Founder’s Room of the Piqua Public Library.

Civic agendas

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• HAND CRAFTS: Hand crafts and a teach and learn with Joyce will be offered 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A carry-in lunch will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Meet Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig and Race Park, located at 822 Mckaig Ave, Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun at 10 a.m. on Thursdays through Aug. 1. For children of all ages and their caregivers. Strollers are welcome. No registration required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• BINGO: Adults age 16 and up are invited to the Milton-Union Public Library from 6-7:30 p.m. Play bingo with friends and win books. No registration is required. Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• INTERACTIVE PROGRAMS: Students in grades kindergarten through sixth will enjoy interactive programs each Thursday in July from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Learn tie-dye this week. Children must bring their own clean article of clothing, and there will be various colors of dyes available. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a board meeting at 10 a.m. and a carry-in at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• NATURE QUEST: The Piqua Public Library will offer Nature Quest from 11 a.m. to noon in the Children’s Department. Visit with a naturalist from the Miami County Park District.

• TEEN TIME: Teen activities will be offered at the Piqua Public Librar from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room. A space themed activity, program or movie for teens.

• TRAVEL TALK: Travel Talk: San Antonio, Texas will be offered from 6:30- 8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join Courtney as she shares details of her 2016 trip.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad is available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $5 and begin at 6 p.m. Euchre starts at 7 p.m. for $5.

• SUMMER MOVIE: The Troy-Miami County Public Library will be showing the science fiction classic and Tim Burton comic, fantasy thriller “Mars Attacks,” rated PG-13, at 6 p.m. Popcorn will be available for snacking or bring your own drinks or treats. Children welcome if accompanied by an adult. No registration is required. Call the library at 339.0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• S.T.E.M.: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1:30 p.m. to have fun exploring and experimenting with various librarian approved S.T.E.M. activities. For all ages. No registration is required for this event. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• AMAZING SUN: Join staff at the Pleasant Hill Library at 2 p.m. to have fun learning all about the amazing sun through stories, a craft, activities, and a snack! For ages K-6. For all ages. No registration is required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• DAWN TRAINING: On the first Thursday of every month, Fusion will host Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health at 5:30 p.m. at 421 Broadway, Piqua. For more information on Fusion’s involvement in Project Dawn, visit https://www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn. For more information on Fusion or any of these events, visit fusionucc.org.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• NA/AA: NA/AA will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Greater Love Baptist Missionary Church, 320 Park Ave., Piqua. Snacks provided. For more information, call Montinas Peterson at (937) 778-0158.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri City Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• STORY TIME: A story time program for toddlers and caregivers will be offered from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Department at the Piqua Public Library.

Friday

• LUNCH ON LAWN: The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a ribeye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hotdog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Taste of Elegance will follow at 1 p.m. along with a birthday celebration for all July birthdays. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• FRIDAY FLICKS: Friday Flicks will be offered from 1-3:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Only G and PG movies, related to the theme of “Universe of Stories” are shown. After the movie, children will be treated to three games of bingo with prizes. Children of all ages from 5 and up are welcome to attend. Popcorn will be available as well as several types of drinks. This event will take place in the lower level Community Room.

• TAI CHI: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Tai Chi for Me this summer on Fridays mornings at 11 a.m. Improve your balance, reduce stress, and enhance agility and power following a Tai Chi routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $10. Frog legs for $12 will be available from 6-7:30 p.m.

• NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Discovery Night Hike program from at 9-11 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 East State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of nature at night. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• GALAXY T-SHIRT: Join staff at 1:30 p.m. to make a galaxy T-shirt. Bring your own clean, dark T-shirt to make your own far-out design. Wear clothes appropriate for painting and bleaching. For teens only. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 128, to register.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza at 6 p.m.

• MEATLOAF: Enjoy a meatloaf dinner with all the fixings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. for $8.

• STORY TIME: Story time will be offered at 9 and 10 a.m. with Miss Laurie and Miss Sherry at the J.R. Clark Public Library, Covington. Children are asked to bring something from the ocean or a picture of something from the ocean.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.