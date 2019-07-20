Area briefs

Car show to benefit Relay

TROY — Hobart will host its Fifth annual Relay for Life Car Show from noo to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at its corporate headquarters, 701 S. Ridge Ave., Troy. The gates will open at 10 a.m. for registration and run until 2 p.m.

The event is open to all makes and models of vehicles. There will be dash plaques given to the first 75 registered vehicles and trophies will be given for Best of Show, Peoples Choice, Best GM Vehicle, Best Ford Vehicle, Best Mopar, Most Original, The Hobart Choice, Longest Distance Driven, Best Overall Bike, and the Oldest Car. All trophies and awards will be given at 3 p.m. There will be a $10 entry fee for all show vehicles. The event also will include door prizes, raffles, goody bags, oldies music and trivia. There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, snow cones, sodas, and water available for purchase.

There will be plenty of parking for spectators as well as the show vehicles.

For more information, contact Claudia Ritter at Hobart at (937) 332-2767 (office) or (937) 657-6271 (Mobile) or email her at rittercf@aol.com or Claudia.ritter@hobartservice.com.

Council seat open

ST. PARIS — Kathy DeWeese resigned her seat on the St. Paris Village Council, having accepted a position in Alabama, and the council is requesting letters of interest with qualifications by Aug. 14 from those wishing to fill the vacant seat, according to Mayor Brenda Cook.

Council has until Aug. 30 to name a replacement to serve through the end of this year. Those wishing to serve the remaining two years of the term must file petitions with the Champaign County Board of Elections by 4 p.m. Aug. 7 for their names to be on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Tie dye event set

TIPP CITY — Ages seven to 12 are invited to a tie dye summer program from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 5, presented by Tipp Monroe Community Services. This event will take place at the Roundhouse, Tipp City Park. Participants will learn everything there is to know about tie dye. Bring a white T-shirt and the rest will be provided. The cost of the program is $10 per resident or $15 per non-resident. To register and pay for this class, go to tmcomservices.org.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. For more information on the programs offered at TMCS, visit tmcomservices.org.